Elks search for second win as they host REDBLACKS

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks hope the momentum from their first win of the season carries over into this week’s home game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday.

If the Elks can make it two in a row, they’ll also snap their 22-game losing streak at Commonwealth Stadium.

Head coach Chris Jones may have found his answer at quarterback in Tre Ford, although a bigger sample size is needed to draw such conclusion.

Ford’s next test comes against a REDBLACKS defence that’s giving up the second most yards per game with 377.8. With Ford’s ability to both throw and run the football, it has the makings of a good matchup for the former University of Waterloo Warrior.

In their Week 11 win over Hamilton, Ford threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 60 on five carries. He may find more success using his arm than his legs this week though, as the REDBLACKS rank first in run-defence despite their net yardage issues.

Ford knows his team is bringing plenty of confidence into the game.

“We’ve put drive togethers throughout the season, I think we just have to execute more,” Ford told reporters.

“We just have to continue to play the four quarters. I think we can beat anybody. We have a great game plan, so I’m looking forward to getting the ball and getting it underway.

Defensive linemen Bryce Carter, Cleyon Laing, Kene Onyeka and linebacker Adam Auclair all had a sack in their loss to Montreal last week and will be challenged with stopping Ford and running back Kevin Brown who put up an 89-yard performance in Hamilton.

The passing game features a pair of veterans who are starting to find their groove. Steven Dunbar Jr. stepped up with 93 yards and two touchdowns in the win and Emmanuel Arceneaux continues to look good coming off an injury. With Ottawa getting defensive back Brandin Dandridge back, it should make for an entertaining battle downfield.

The only team to allow more net yards per game than Ottawa is Edmonton at 392.6. Their focus will be on stopping the run game, something they’ve struggled with all season.

Like Ford, quarterback Dustin Crum also uses his legs to his advantage. It’s a diverse run game that sees head coach Bob Dyce use running backs Devonte Williams, Jackson Bennett and backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome regularly.

The secondary, which is the known strong suit of the Elks defence, held Taylor Powell to 218 yards and out of the endzone.

Part of their success against the pass has come thanks to their aggressive front. With seven sacks a week ago, which saw defensive lineman Jake Ceresna linebacker Nyles Morgan record two each, it’s a unit that will try to take pressure off the secondary while stunting the run.

Jones should feel just fine when the ball goes in the air as defensive backs Ed Gainey and Scott Hutter lead the secondary.

Looking to expose Gainey, Hutter and the rest of the secondary is a receiving corps that provides options but hasn’t quite found a rhythm.

Jaelon Acklin, Shaq Evans and Justin Hardy all have the ability to make big plays and turn the momentum of the game. Hardy has 51 receptions on 74 targets, both good enough for second among all receivers. They’ll be without Nate Behar, however, taking some of the punch out of their pass game.

Jones understands the importance of getting their first win but now he expects his team to refocus on the task at hand and a team that has plenty of skill.

“It’s good for the guys,” Jones told reporters of getting their first win.

“Now we have to move on to a very good Ottawa team. They’re struggling a little bit right now. They’ve dropped some very close games. If you watch them, they’re a good football team.

Ultimately the goal is to get in the playoffs and we’re going to work as hard as we possibly can to make that happen.”

Both teams may be sitting in the basement of their respective divisions, but they’ve also shown flashes of turning things around.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night and can be watched on TSN/RDS. International audiences can stream it on CFL+ and U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports.

— With files from GoElks.com