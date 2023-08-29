Als release WR Mayala, bring back DL Desjardins

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes have released wide receiver Hergy Mayala, the team announced on Tuesday.

Mayala returned to the Alouettes this off-season after a stint with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers and appeared in 10 games, registering seven catches for 115 yards. The veteran was in uniform for every regular season game with the team in 2022, catching 33 passes for 409 yards and two majors.

The 27-year-old spent his first two CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders after being their first round pick (8th overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft.

Montreal also announced on Tuesday that they have signed Quebec-born defensive lineman Vincent Desjardins.

Desjardins (six-foot-one, 275 pounds) is back for his second stint with the team. He took part in training camp with the team in Trois-Rivières in 2023. In his first season with the Alouettes in 2022, he registered one defensive tackle in four games. He spent his first two seasons in the CFL (2019 and 2021) with the Calgary Stampeders after the team selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. He has registered three defensive tackles; one forced fumble and he’s recovered one.

The Université de Laval alum spent four seasons with the Rouge et Or, winning two Vanier Cups, earning a spot on the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) Defensive All-Star Team, on top of being voted a U SPORTS All-Canadian in his last three campaigns.

In 25 collegiate games, the 28-year-old recorded 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. The Quebec City native also forced three fumbles and recovered one.

Finally, the Alouettes also announced the signing of National defensive back Daniel Valente (Western).

The Als are back in action on Saturday, Sep. 2, when they host the BC Lions at Percival Molson Stadium to open the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.