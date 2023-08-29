CFL Honour Roll, Week 12: Dequoy, Ford, Argos’ O-Line make the grade

TORONTO — Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Tre Ford and the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: OFFENCE

QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton Elks | EDM 30 – OTT 20

PFF Player Grade: 89.5

15-of-18 passing (83 per cent) for a career-high 317 yards and a touchdown

Four 30+ yard passes, including a 66-yard effort to Eugene Lewis in the second quarter

10 carries for 74 yards and a rushing major

Three 10+ yard rushes

158.3 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: DEFENCE

DB | Marc-Antoine Dequoy | Montreal Alouettes | WPG 47 – MTL 17

PFF Player Grade: 92.9

61 total defensive snaps

Two interceptions, including one returned 57 yards for a touchdown

Two defensive tackles

94.5 Grade on 29 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: OFFENSIVE LINE

Toronto Argonauts | TOR 39 – CGY 31

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 12

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)