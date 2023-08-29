Fantasy Projections: Begelton amongst top options

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, otherwise known as Week 13 of CFL fantasy play, sets up well for offensive production across the board.

As we start to dive into our weekly projections, the one game to keep a fantasy-related eye on will be Monday evening’s Edmonton-Calgary clash that could see a potential slugfest between Tre Ford ($11,000) and Jake Maier ($12,500).

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy!

» Start vs. Sit: Hatcher stays productive

Quarterbacks

1. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $13,700 Salary (23.5 Projected Fantasy Points): Kelly has scored at least 27.8 FP in four of his last six appearances and will make it five of seven after taking on a Hamilton defence that has allowed 25 offensive touchdowns, eighth in the league. Feel safe in making Kelly an anchor of your lineup.

2. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (17.3): The rash of interceptions (five straight games with at least one thrown) takes away from the fact Collaros has thrown multiple majors eight times this season, including a three-TD gem against the Roughriders in Week 2.

3. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (18.5): He’s averaged 23.1 FP in his three starts. Fantasy users have to love the fact he’s averaging a lethal 13.1 yards per pass. Calgary gave up 28.9 FP to Chad Kelly last week, so Ford’s dual threat skills make him a strong candidate to at least maintain his current production.

4. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $13,000 Salary (17.9): Last week’s 15.4 FP was a major letdown to his fantasy users. Expect a rebound against an Alouettes defence that got torched at Winnipeg last Thursday night.

5. Jake Maier, Calgary, $12,500 Salary (13.1): Well, those 31 FP in Week 12 came out of nowhere. We’re betting on Maier to attack an Elks pass defence that has allowed 18 completions of better than 30 yards, so there’s reason to bring Maier into play.

Running Backs

1. James Butler, Hamilton, $10,000 Salary (19.1): Butler is a value play with his modest salary. What’s made him special of late is that Butler has recorded at least 30 receiving yards in six straight games, and facing Toronto’s pass-friendly defence makes seven straight a strong possibility.

2. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (18.1): No one will fault fantasy users for considering Oliveira the top fantasy back. After all, he has scored at least 20.4 FP in three of his last four games while cracking double digit fantasy production in eight straight games.

3. AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $12,000 Salary (12.2): The league leader with six runs of better than 20 yards, Ouellette gets a solid matchup when colliding against Hamilton’s run defence, which is allowing 119.2 yards per contest.

4. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $11,000 Salary (12.4): He comes into Week 13 with three consecutive games of double-digit fantasy points, but we’re still waiting for Morrow to have the monster game he’s capable of. That’s going to require the Riders to get Morrow more involved in the passing game.

5. Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary, $8,700 Salary (11.0): You always want to have a back who runs against the Elks defence. Carey is a strong play if he’s atop the depth chart but be ready to pivot to Dedrick Mills (should Carey’s lower body injury keep him sidelined).

Receivers

1. Keon Hatcher, BC, $12,000 Salary (20.5): Over the past four games, Hatcher is averaging 11.5 targets per game while finishing with at least 94 receiving yards three times. Even against Montreal’s solid pass defence, fantasy users still know Hatcher is a must-start.

2. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (16.9): Schoen has scored at least 20 FP in two of his last four games and has a Week 13 matchup against a Roughriders defence that he tallied a season-best 28.5 FP in Week 2. Yeah, he’s going to be in a lot of lineups.

3. Alexander Hollins, BC, $13,000 Salary (15.3): No one has been as efficient as Hollins when it comes to getting deep. He leads the league with 13 receptions of better than 20 yards on a league-best 24 targets downfield while also being of only four players with over 1,000 depth yards.

4. DaVaris Daniels, Toronto, $10,000 Salary (15.1): Four of Daniels’ nine receptions have resulted in touchdowns, and while Daniels probably won’t be able to maintain that blistering pace, he has finally solved the question as to who Chad Kelly’s go-to target is.

5. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $8,000 Salary (17.1): Recent history suggests a Stampeders receiver will get off on Labour Day weekend. We’re banking on Begelton to continue that trend in what should be a high scoring affair against the Elks.

6. Austin Mack, Montreal, $12,100 Salary (14.6): Mack leads the league in receiving yards despite the Als’ struggles to find the end zone. A healthy Cody Fajardo ($13,000) goes a long way toward returning Mack back into the top five in rankings.

7. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $12,500 Salary (15.7): Surprisingly, Demski hasn’t been targeted more than six times in a game since Week 3. However, his 150.2 efficiency rate is second only to Toronto’s DaVaris Daniels, making him a solid fantasy play each week.

8. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (12.1): Last week’s 20.2 fantasy points came on just four targets. Imagine what Lewis can do for your fantasy team once Tre Ford starts throwing the ball more often.

9. Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (16.1): Lawler needed just five games to crack the league’s top 20 in receiving yardage, which has been enhanced by his league leading 19.4 average yards per depth. A 1,000-yard season still appears bright in Lawler’s horizon.

10.Shawn Bane Jr., Saskatchewan, $14,000 Salary (14.8): Has slumped the past two games (combined 11.8 fantasy points) yet has strong rebound potential as he and the rest of the Riders receiving corps adjusts to new starting pivot Jake Dolegala ($8,500).

11. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $11,000 Salary (11.5): Bet you didn’t know Emilus is ninth in receiving yardage and has benefited from the extra attention Dolegala has given him. Now that you do, find a spot for him in your lineup.

12. Tim White, Hamilton, $10,000 Salary (9.7): It’s been some time since White was in the top 12. However, he’s tallied 30.3 FP in the past two games and should continue the upward trend as he and Taylor Powell ($6,200) jell as a pair.

Defences

1.Toronto, $9,200 Salary (15.2): Having scored five or fewer FP in four of their last five, the Argos will snap out of their funk while facing a Hamilton offence that has scored a league-low 15 offensive majors.

2.Winnipeg, $10,600 Salary (14.3): The Blue Bombers have forced multiple turnovers in four of their last five games and get a favorable matchup against Saskatchewan, which comes into Week 13 with a -5-turnover ratio.

3.BC, $9,500 Salary (15.9): Owners of the highest projected fantasy score among defences, the Lions’ pass rush could lead fantasy users to a huge total as they take on Montreal and its struggling offensive line, which has allowed 30 sacks this season.

4.Montreal, $9,100 Salary (13.0): The Alouettes are tied with the REDBLACKS with 16 interceptions and run into a streaky BC offence that has seen Vernon Adams, Jr. throw a miscue in each of his last three games.