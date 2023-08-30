Fantasy Sleepers: Mizzell ready to shine?

Only 0.8 percent of CFL fantasy users listened to us about Stamps pivot Jake Maier ($12,500), who rewarded them with 31 fantasy points in the wild Week 12 loss at the Argos. Last week’s sleepers also connected with returning Argonauts receiver Damonte Coxie ($9,000), who tallied 19.2 FP in his first game back into the lineup.

The start of Week 13 means another deep dive, so let’s see who’s under the radar entering the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Quarterback

Jake Dolegala, Saskatchewan, $8,500 Salary (vs. Winnipeg, Sunday)

Roughriders fans felt a sense of optimism after Dolegala threw for 239 yards and three majors in the Week 11 win over the Lions, translating his numbers into 23.7 fantasy points. Facing a Blue Bombers team that has ripped off five straight wins will obviously scare off many a fantasy user, but Dolegala has three of the league’s top ten receivers in Shawn Bane, Jr. ($14,000), Tevin Jones ($14,000) and Samuel Emilus ($11,000) at his disposal along with Kian Schaffer-Baker ($10,000, more on him later), who will be appearing in just his second game of the season. The Riders will have to throw often to stay within shouting distance of the Bombers, which will offer Dolegala an excellent chance to exceed the 9.2 FP he’s projected for this week.

Running Back

Taquan Mizzell, BC, $11,900 Salary (at Montreal, Saturday)

Although he hasn’t approached his season best 22.7 FP in Week 8, Mizzell has scored at least 10.2 fantasy points in three of his last four, including a 14.1 FP effort in last week’s loss to the Tiger-Cats. Week 12 might have given us a blueprint on how to effectively utilize Mizzell, who had nine carries for 49 yards along with catching five of his six targets for 42 yards. Only the Ticats have attempted fewer rushes (168) than the Lions (190), so if BC ‘s offence continues to evolve around letting Vernon Adams, Jr. ($13,000) fire away 35+ times, then getting Mizzell in the open field as both a runner and receiver enhances his potential of topping the expected 12.2 FP this week.

Receivers

Tyler Snead, Montreal, $9,900 Salary (vs. BC, Saturday)

Snead tends to show up in odd-numbered weeks. In the four games in which he has scored at least 10.1 fantasy points, three have come in Weeks 5 (10.1), 9 (13.0), and 11 (28.8). Since it’s Week 13, why not test the trend? With Kaion Julien-Grant ($11,500) sidelined, the Alouettes have a void at receiver to complement All-Star candidate Austin Mack ($12,100), and Snead has shown flashes of filling that role, evidenced by his 157.0 efficiency rate and 75.9 percent catch rate. If the Als offensive line can give pivot Cody Fajardo ($13,000) enough time to get the ball downfield, Snead’s 11.1 projected FP could take a considerable climb.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (at Winnipeg, Sunday)

KSB wasted little time in reestablishing himself in the Riders passing game, catching three of his four targets for 36 yards and a major in Week 11, his first game of the 2023 regular season. Schaffer-Baker finished with 12.6 FP yet is one of a handful of receivers in the CFL who could pop a 30 FP week with a flash. Winnipeg has allowed the fewest passing yards in the league, and while he does have a host of receivers to compete for targets, Schaffer-Baker could easily double his 8.3 projected FP if Jake Dolegala gets him involved.

Terry Godwin, Hamilton, $9,000 Salary (vs. Toronto, Monday)

There’s no secret the Argos pass defence has struggled this season, evidenced by the 306.4 yards they’ve allowed along with the 18 touchdown passes they yielded (tied with the REDBLACKS for league worst). The Tiger-Cats have the league’s least effective passing game, yet there’s every reason to consider investing in a Hamilton receiver, so we choose Godwin, whose 12.2 projected FP is the best among the Ticats this week. Godwin is among the top 20 in receiving yards and has established a good rapport with rookie quarterback Taylor Powell ($6,200), and while Tim White ($10,000) and Duke Williams ($8,000) are also good options here, we’re leaning toward Godwin to break out in Week 13.

Kyran Moore, Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (at Calgary, Monday)

Moore peaked with a 20.6 FP performance in Week 10 yet has cooled off with efforts of 3.6 FP and 5.1 FP the past two games. However, this feels like a week to gamble on Moore as the Elks meet a Stampeders team that has allowed 17 touchdown passes this season and was scorched by Toronto’s Chad Kelly ($13,700) last week. Edmonton pivot Tre Ford ($11,000) continues to get better with each start and will be able to get Moore well beyond his projected 9.3 FP.