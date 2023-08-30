Three players fined following Week 12 games
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that three players have been fined from action in Week 12’s games.
- Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Benoît Marion has been fined for a blindside block on Calgary Stampeders linebacker Charlie Moore.
- Ottawa REDBLACKS offensive lineman Dino Boyd has been fined for unnecessary contact with Edmonton Elks defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr.
- Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Michael Wakefield has been fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre ford.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.