Three players fined following Week 12 games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that three players have been fined from action in Week 12’s games.

Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Benoît Marion has been fined for a blindside block on Calgary Stampeders linebacker Charlie Moore.

Ottawa REDBLACKS offensive lineman Dino Boyd has been fined for unnecessary contact with Edmonton Elks defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr.

Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Michael Wakefield has been fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre ford.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.