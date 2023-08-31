Argos, Ticats Injury Reports: Amos sits out; Sayles limited on Thursday

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 31, 2023
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup on Monday.
In Toronto, defensive back DaShaun Amos (ankle) did not participate on Thursday after suffering an injury in last week’s game against Calgary. Defensive back Josh Hagerty (shoulder) also sat out following his injury sustained in the same game. Receiver David Ungerer (angle) was limited.
In Hamilton, defensive lineman Casey Sayles (shoulder) was limited in the team’s first practice of the week, as was offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (foot).
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|DaShaun Amos
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dylan Giffen
|OL
|Chest
|Full
|Josh Hagerty
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|Tarvarus McFadden
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|David Ungerer
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|Anthony Johnson
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jarrod Hewitt
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Joel Figueroa
|OL
|Foot
|Limited
|Casey Sayles
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Kyle Wilson
|LB
|Ankle
|Full
|Duke Williams
|WR
|Chest
|Full