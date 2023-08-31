Argos, Ticats Injury Reports: Amos sits out; Sayles limited on Thursday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup on Monday.

In Toronto, defensive back DaShaun Amos (ankle) did not participate on Thursday after suffering an injury in last week’s game against Calgary. Defensive back Josh Hagerty (shoulder) also sat out following his injury sustained in the same game. Receiver David Ungerer (angle) was limited.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Casey Sayles (shoulder) was limited in the team’s first practice of the week, as was offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (foot).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status DaShaun Amos DB Ankle DNP Dylan Giffen OL Chest Full Josh Hagerty DB Shoulder DNP Robert Priester DB Foot DNP Tarvarus McFadden DB Healthy Scratch Full Trevon Tate OL Knee Full David Ungerer WR Ankle Limited