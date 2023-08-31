Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 31, 2023

Argos, Ticats Injury Reports: Amos sits out; Sayles limited on Thursday

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup on Monday.

In Toronto, defensive back DaShaun Amos (ankle) did not participate on Thursday after suffering an injury in last week’s game against Calgary. Defensive back Josh Hagerty (shoulder) also sat out following his injury sustained in the same game. Receiver David Ungerer (angle) was limited.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Casey Sayles (shoulder) was limited in the team’s first practice of the week, as was offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (foot).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
DaShaun Amos DB Ankle DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Chest Full
Josh Hagerty DB Shoulder DNP
Robert Priester DB Foot DNP
Tarvarus McFadden DB Healthy Scratch Full
Trevon Tate OL Knee Full
David Ungerer WR Ankle Limited

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Anthony Johnson DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jarrod Hewitt DL Healthy Scratch Full
Joel Figueroa OL Foot Limited
Casey Sayles DL Shoulder Limited
Kyle Wilson LB Ankle Full
Duke Williams WR Chest Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!