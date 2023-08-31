Elks, Stamps Injury Report: Ka’Deem Carey a full participant Thurs.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend game on Monday at McMahon Stadium.

The Elks started their week without any players as non-participants. Wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (head) and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (calf) were among the six players that were limited on Thursday.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (quad), wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (wrist) and defensive back Jonathan Moxey (back) were full participants, while wide receiver Tyson Middlemost (head) and defensive linemen Mike Moore (foot), Kelon Thomas (shoulder) and T.J. Rayam (knee) did not participate.