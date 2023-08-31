Follow CFL

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 31, 2023

Elks, Stamps Injury Report: Ka’Deem Carey a full participant Thurs.

Brett Holmes/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend game on Monday at McMahon Stadium.

The Elks started their week without any players as non-participants. Wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (head) and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (calf) were among the six players that were limited on Thursday.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (quad), wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (wrist) and defensive back Jonathan Moxey (back) were full participants, while wide receiver Tyson Middlemost (head) and defensive linemen Mike Moore (foot), Kelon Thomas (shoulder) and T.J. Rayam (knee) did not participate.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Healthy Scratch Full
Elliott Brown DL Knee Limited
Noah Curtis DL Shoulder Limited
David Foucault OL Back Limited
Phil Grohovac OL Healthy Scratch Full
Dillon Mitchell WR Head Limited
J-Min Pelley DL Calf Limited
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Calf Limited

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Jamal Campbell OL Healthy Scratch Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Quad Full
Julian Charles DB Shoulder/Knee Full
Jordan Herdman-Reed LB Groin Limited
Will Langlais FB Shoulder Full
Tommylee Lewis WR Wrist Full
Tyson Middlemost WR Head DNP
Mike Moore DL Foot DNP
Jonathan Moxey DB Back Full
Kelon Thomas DL Shoulder DNP
T.J. Rayam DL Knee DNP

