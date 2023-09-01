10 players to watch during Labour Day Weekend

This weekend signals the end of summer and the unofficial start of fall, and no, it’s not because pumpkin spice flavoured drinks are readily available at your favourite coffee shops.

It’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and all the action kicks off on Saturday night as the BC Lions head to Montreal to take on the Alouettes for the first of four thrilling matchups on the schedule.

Sunday will see heated rivals battle as the Blue Bombers travel to Regina to take on the Roughriders in what is always an exciting contest between the West Division foes. Then on Monday, CFL fans are treated to a doubleheader. First the Toronto Argonauts head down the QEW to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and that East battle is followed by the Battle of Alberta as the Edmonton Elks go south to visit the Calgary Stampeders.

With some great team battles to watch this weekend, there are also plenty of players to keep a close eye on, too. With hard-hitting defenders, receivers who make our jaws drop and epic running backs getting ready to suit up, here are 10 players to watch in all four Labour Day matchups.

JAMES BUTLER

RB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Since the Hamilton Tiger-Cats handed the controls of the offence over to Scott Milanovich, the ground game has been much more of a focus. James Butler has carried the rock 35 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 68 yards and a major on six catches in the last two games.

Butler and his Ticats welcome the Toronto Argonauts to town this week and it’ll be their biggest test of late, as the Boatmen boast the best run defence in the CFL. Despite the Argos D allowing a league-low 77.7 yards on the ground per game, expect Hamilton’s tailback to continue his success on the ground as he looks for his third-straight 100+ rushing yard game.

SHAWN LEMON

DL, Montreal Alouettes

Who’s made a bigger impact on his team as of late than Shawn Lemon? Since Lemon signed with the Als, Montreal is 4-1. Lemon’s been getting after quarterbacks, tallying four sacks in five games, but that’s not the only way he’s making an impact on the field.

The six-foot-two, 242-pounder also has 13 tackles, an interception, and has forced a fumble. He’s been around the football a lot recently and that shouldn’t change heading into Labour Day Weekend.

JAVON LEAKE

RB/RET, Toronto Argonauts

Last week, Argos returner Javon Leake ran back his team-record fourth return touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders. No returner has been as hot as of late and that fire likely isn’t going to extinguish any time soon.

The 25-year-old leads the league in total punt return yards (742) and yards per punt return (16.1). He passed Mario Alford for the top spot in return touchdowns and now only needs one more return TD to tie Gizmo Williams (1991) and Chris Williams (2012) for the league record. Expect more fireworks from the CFL’s most exciting returner in Hamilton.

MICAH AWE

LB, Calgary Stampeders

Micah Awe has been a force in the middle of the Calgary Stampeders defence this season, jumping up to the top of the league in defensive plays (90) and defensive tackles (77). He’s also hauled in two interceptions and notched a sack, knockdown, and forced a fumble.

The hard-hitting linebacker be tasked with shutting down Tre Ford (more on him next) on the ground and helping out in coverage when Ford decides to throw as Calgary looks to get back in the win column on Monday.

TRE FORD

QB, Edmonton Elks

Tre Ford has ignited the Edmonton Elks since taking over three weeks ago. He’s led the team to two wins (including breaking Edmonton’s very long home losing skid) and looked good in the loss against the Bombers.

In his first career Labour Day Classic start, Ford has an opportunity to add to his team’s win total and bring them within striking distance of the Stampeders for the fourth spot in the West Division. Ford is one of the most exciting players in the CFL right now, using his legs and his arm to get the job done, and is one to keep an eye on in Monday’s contest.

AJ OUELLETTE

RB, Toronto Argonauts

If you talk about impactful running backs this season, you have to mention AJ Ouellette’s name. He’s only played in nine games (Toronto’s had all three of their byes already) but he’s still third in rushing yards (631). He’s been explosive, leading the league with six 20+ yard rushes, and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. According to PFF, Ouellette is one tough man to bring down as the 28-year-old leads all running backs in missed tackles forced with 41 on the season.

Toronto’s rush attack has been solid this season, with the combo of Ouellette, Andrew Harris, and Chad Kelly. Anticipate all three to get in on the fun but Ouellette should feast on a Hamilton defence that has allowed the second-most yards on the ground this year (119.2 per game).

KEON HATCHER

WR, BC Lions

Over Keon Hatcher’s last three games, he’s hauled in 22 catches for 371 yards, the best three-game run by a BC receiver in seven years (Manny Arceneaux had 378 yards 2016), per CFL Stats.

He’s been the favourite target of Vernon Adams Jr. as of late and it’s likely to continue in the first game of Labour Day Weekend on Saturday if he does indeed play in the contest (he’s listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report).

AUSTIN MACK

WR, Montreal Alouettes

Austin Mack has been one of the most consistent receivers in 2023, providing Cody Fajardo (or Caleb Evans) a steady set of hands to rely on. He leads the CFL in receiving yards (828) and has shown off his big-play ability, with eight 30+ yard receptions (second in the league).

Plus, Mack’s extra effort is there, with 294 of his yards coming after the catch. He’ll look to continue to be that go-to guy for Fajardo when the Als host the BC Lions on Saturday night.

ZACH COLLAROS

QB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

If Zach Collaros is on your team, you’re winning a Labour Day Classic game. The Bombers pivot is undefeated in the contests, going 6-0 over his career (3-0 for Hamilton, 1-0 for Saskatchewan and 2-0 for Winnipeg). Over those games, he’s thrown 13 touchdowns to three interceptions and has passed for over 300 yards three times, including one over 400 in 2015.

Collaros is looking for a bounce-back game of sorts after throwing for two pick-sixes last week in Winnipeg’s win over Montreal. Expect big things from the Bombers’ pivot as he looks to stay perfect on LD Weekend.

LARRY DEAN

LB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

It seems like every year Larry Dean quietly goes about his business, making impactful play after impactful play. Well, it’s time to make some noise for the Riders middle linebacker.

The 35-year-old is one of the best defenders in the game, sitting tied for third in defensive plays (72). Along with his 64 tackles, Dean has taken down quarterbacks twice, knocked down three passes, forced a fumbled, and hauled in an interception. Dean had 10 tackles (a season-high) in the Riders meeting against the Bombers in Week 2. Let’s see what we’re in for this weekend from the veteran.