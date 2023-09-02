Adams Jr. scores three TDs in return to Montreal

MONTREAL — The BC Lions found their energy as quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. returned to Montreal to lead the Leos to a 34-25 win against the Montreal Alouettes in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

It was Adams Jr.’s first time back at Molson Stadium after being traded from Montreal to BC during last season after incumbent Lions’ starter Nathan Rourke went down with an injury.

The veteran’s focus was on getting back into the win column after BC dropped three of their last four games heading into the matchup.

“I feel like we had way better energy than we did last week at home,” said Adams Jr. to TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde. “We did what we wanted to accomplish. There are still things to clean up but we’ll get better.”

RELATED

» Depth Chart: MTL | BC

» Through the Lens: Lions at Alouettes

» Box Score: BC at Montreal through the numbers

» Lions beat Als to open OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» Watch: Hollins with an incredible catch to extend Lions’ lead

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

BC’s pivot threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions were able to get back to their scoring ways after putting only 13 points on the board against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 12.

Adams Jr.’s success through the air was also in large part due to a group of receivers that continues to deliver good performances for the Orange and Black. Leading the way was Alexander Hollins with five catches for 88 yards and two majors as five receivers went over 45 yards for the Lions.

“It’s a big advantage,” said Adams Jr. about his receivers. “As long as I can get these playmakers the ball they do the rest with their feet. You see all the plays they made after the tackle. I’m happy for these guys happy we got this win.”

If you ask Hollins, he’s just doing his job.

“Honestly? I’m just going and getting the ball,” said the receiver laughingly to Lalonde after the game. “Whatever the offensive coordinator calls, I have to go get it, get the job done.”

The Lions will now get a week to rest as they head into the bye before returning home on Saturday, September 16 when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 15.