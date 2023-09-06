CFL Honour Roll, Week 13: Demski, Brown, Lions’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Nic Demski, Miles Brown and the BC Lions’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 13 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: OFFENCE

REC | Nic Demski | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | SSK 32 – WPG 30 (OT)

PFF Player Grade: 85.7

Five receptions on eight targets (62.5 per cent) for a season-high 118 yards

38 yards after the catch and one second down conversion

Third 100+ yard game of the season

Two 30+ yard catches, including a 52-yard effort in the third quarter that set up a Brady Oliveira rushing major

Back-to-back Honour Roll selections and second of the year

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: DEFENCE

DL | Miles Brown | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 32 – WPG 30 (OT)

PFF Player Grade: 84.9

42 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles

85.1 Grade on 15 run defence snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: OFFENSIVE LINE

BC Lions | BC 34 – MTL 25

PFF unit grade: 74.8

Top-3 performers: Jarell Broxton | 74.8 Andrew Peirson | 68.3 Kent Perkins | 59.4



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 13

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)