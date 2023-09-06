Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports September 6, 2023

Stamps, Elks Injury Reports: Mills limited on Wednesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Saturday, September 9, at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks opened their week of practice without defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (neck) and linebacker Jordan Reaves (foot). Defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (calf) was limited.

In Calgary, running back Dedrick Mills (head) was limited while four players missed Wednesday’s practice, including defensive lineman T.J. Rayam (knee), wide receiver Cole Tucker (head), alongside defensive backs Titus Wall (shoulder) and Michael Griffin (knee).

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Healthy Scratch Full
Elliott Brown DL Knee Limited
David Foucault OL Back Limited
A.C. Leonard  DL Neck DNP
Jacob Plamondon DL Back Limited
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Calf Limited
Jordan Reaves LB Foot DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Julian Charles DB Knee Full
Brad Cowan LB Shoulder Limited
Bailey Devine-Scott DB Hamstring Full
Michael Griffin DB Knee DNP
Jordan Herdman-Reed LB Groin Full
Dedrick Mills RB Head Limited
Tre Odoms-Dukes WR Healthy Scratch Full
T.J. Rayam DL Knee DNP
Nick Taylor DB Healthy Scratch Full
Cole Tucker WR Head DNP
Titus Wall DB Shoulder DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!