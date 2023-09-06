Stamps, Elks Injury Reports: Mills limited on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Saturday, September 9, at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks opened their week of practice without defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (neck) and linebacker Jordan Reaves (foot). Defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (calf) was limited.

In Calgary, running back Dedrick Mills (head) was limited while four players missed Wednesday’s practice, including defensive lineman T.J. Rayam (knee), wide receiver Cole Tucker (head), alongside defensive backs Titus Wall (shoulder) and Michael Griffin (knee).