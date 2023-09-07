Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Morrow a pass-catching threat?

Week 13 resulted in just a 6-4 record, bringing our Blitz Picks record to 79-51 overall. As the weather slowly cools down, here’s hoping our record can heat up.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy!

» Start vs. Sit: Ford an option in rematch against Stamps?

1) Will Hamilton’s Taylor Powell or Ottawa’s Dustin Crum have more passing yards on Friday?

We will go with Powell. Neither quarterback has yet to throw for over 300 yards, but Powell is less of a running threat than Crum, who has thrown for less than 200 yards in four of his last five starts.

2) Will Hamilton’s James Butler have more than 99.5 rushing yards against Ottawa on Friday?

No. Butler has averaged 125.7 yards per game over his past four starts, yet the REDBLACKS have held him to a combined 62.5 yards per game on the ground in two games this season.

3) Will Ottawa add to their league-leading 30 takeaways this week against Hamilton?

Yes. The REDBLACKS’ penchant for causing miscues has kept them within shouting distance of a playoff spot. Facing a rookie pivot like Powell should result in a turnover or two from the Ottawa D.

4) Will another player besides Cody Fajardo throw a pass for Montreal this Saturday against Toronto?

Yes. This doesn’t suggest a QB change. However, this suggests the Als will get very creative offensively as they attempt to slow down the Argos express that is running through the East Division. That could mean anything from either short yardage specialist Caleb Evans ($5,000) or receiver Austin Mack ($12,100) throwing the ball.

5) Will Toronto allow a QB sack this week against Montreal?

No. The Argos have allowed a league-low 10 sacks this season and face an Alouettes pass rush that has managed just 19 sacks.

6) Will Toronto and Winnipeg reach the 10-win mark in Week 14?

Yes. The Argonauts have won three straight since suffering their only loss in Week 9 and have yet to lose at home this season. Meanwhile, the Blue Bombers have won their last five at home against the Roughriders and are a combined six points from being 11-1 this season.

7) Will Saskatchewan’s Jamal Morrow or Toronto’s AJ Ouellette have more receiving yards in Week 14?

Let’s go with Morrow, who had his best receiving day of the season with 76 yards on four receptions in Sunday’s win over Winnipeg. Having one of the league’s best open field runners involved in the passing game will be a huge asset for Riders QB Jake Dolegala ($10,000).

8) Will Saskatchewan and Winnipeg combine for more or less than 64.5 points on Saturday?

No. Recent history strongly suggests this won’t happen as five of the past six rematches between the Riders and the Bombers after Labour Day have been under the spread.

9) Will Calgary’s Jake Maier throw for more than 275.5 yards on Saturday against Edmonton?

Yes. Maier has thrown for 300+ yards in consecutive games and will have another chance to light up the Elks after he threw for 315 yards against them in the Labour Day Classic. Edmonton has one of the worst defences in the league, making the chances of a third straight 300-yard outing a strong possibility.

10) Will Edmonton’s Tre Ford rush for more or less than 79.5 yards on Saturday against Calgary?

Yes. Ford has averaged 79.7 rushing yards per game in his four starts and set a league record for Canadian-born pivots with 135 rushing yards against the Stampeders on Labour Day. The Elks are averaging 29.5 points per game with Ford running the offence, and his mobility has been a huge reason behind their recent surge.