CFL.ca Game Notes: Argos’ OL create a no-sack zone

TORONTO — Week 14 is here and with it a Super Saturday of football with three divisional games that should provide something for every CFL fan out there.

Before we get to that though we have another exciting matchup when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel to Ottawa to face the REDBLACKS coming off a bye week. Both teams are looking to stay in the playoff race as we approach the final stretch of the season. Ticats’ quarterback Taylor Powell is coming off career highs in yards (297) and touchdowns (three) while the REDBLACKS had an extra week to prepare and are hoping to extend the 11-3 record of teams coming off a bye.

The weekend begins with the Montreal Alouettes traveling to Toronto to face the Argonauts. On one side we have wide receiver Austin Mack on pace to break the rookie record for receiving yards with the Als versus an offensive line that has not allowed a single sack on quarterback Chad Kelly.

Later on in the afternoon the league shifts to the west when the Saskatchewan Roughriders travel to Winnipeg for a rematch against the Blue Bombers at IG Field. The Riders are looking to sweep the home-and-home series for the first time since 2018 and net coach Craig Dickenson’s first Labour Day rematch victory, while Winnipeg’s Mike O’Shea is looking for his seventh.

The final game of the week is also a rematch with the Battle of Alberta between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks, this time at Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton is looking for their first home-win against their rivals since 2018, while the Stamps are looking for their eight sweep in the past 11 years.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Ottawa

» Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET: Montreal at Toronto

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Edmonton

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: WINNIPEG HOSTS SASKATCHEWAN

19 th edition of the rematch; Winnipeg leads the series with 11 wins.

edition of the rematch; Winnipeg leads the series with 11 wins. Winnipeg won last season’s contest 54-20, and has won six of the last seven in the series. Saskatchewan’s lone victory came in 2018 with Zach Collaros leading the way.

Last week, the Roughriders won the Labour Day Classic, 32-30. Saskatchewan has swept the home-and-home set on seven occasions (2005, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018).

There have been seven splits: 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019.

Mike O’Shea is 6-2 in LDC rematch games, while Craig Dickenson is 0-3.

The winner of this game wins the season series.

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: BATTLE OF ALBERTA

Since the first year of the back-to-back sets in 1989, Edmonton has hosted the second contest every year, except 1992 when the roles were reversed.

Calgary holds an 18-15 edge in the rematches.

This will be the 34 th rematch: Calgary sweeps: 12 Edmonton sweeps: 5 Splits: 16

rematch: Calgary has swept the series in seven of the past ten years, and in ten of the past 15.

In the last 10 games between the two teams (including LDC rematches), Calgary is 9-1.

The last time Edmonton beat Calgary in Commonwealth was in 2018.

A Calgary victory would be the third season series sweep in four seasons.

