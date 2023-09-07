CFL, CFLPA issue joint statement on Air Quality Policy

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and the CFL Players’ Association have jointly released the following statement after a meeting to discuss their Air Quality Policy.

“After a productive meeting, we will maintain our existing Air Quality Policy. We have agreed to engage an independent third party organization to test air quality and provide measurements in real time.

​

​The decision on whether to play – or to continue playing if a game is in progress – will be based solely on these air quality measurements.

​

​Any measurement above an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) reading of 7 will halt play.”

Randy Ambrosie

​Commissioner

​Canadian Football League

Brian Ramsay

​Executive Director

​Canadian Football League Players’ Association