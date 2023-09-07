CFL, CFLPA issue joint statement on Air Quality Policy
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and the CFL Players’ Association have jointly released the following statement after a meeting to discuss their Air Quality Policy.
“After a productive meeting, we will maintain our existing Air Quality Policy. We have agreed to engage an independent third party organization to test air quality and provide measurements in real time.
The decision on whether to play – or to continue playing if a game is in progress – will be based solely on these air quality measurements.
Any measurement above an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) reading of 7 will halt play.”
Randy Ambrosie
Commissioner
Canadian Football League
Brian Ramsay
Executive Director
Canadian Football League Players’ Association