Player Grades powered by PFF: Mauger tops all defensive backs

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is in the books and CFL fans were treated to plenty of excellent individual performances across the league.

Defensive back Quincy Mauger was the best defender in coverage according to PFF’s Player Grades, with a 88.1 coverage grade in his team’s win over Montreal. The Lions’ safety had three tackles, a sack, and an interception on Saturday night.

Toronto’s quarterback Chad Kelly led the way in passing with a 78.4 passing grade as he and his Argos defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kelly completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Nic Demski (WPG) 5 116 46 2 84.3 2 Eugene Lewis (EDM) 5 55 6 1 75.8 3 Austin Mack (MTL) 7 143 58 5 74.6 4 Tim White (HAM) 7 107 31 4 73.6 5 Marken Michel (CGY) 4 95 51 2 71.1 6 Jevon Cottoy (BC) 4 45 29 0 70.5 7 Justin McInnis (BC) 4 55 35 2 70.1 8 Kurleigh Gittins Jr. (TOR) 5 67 60 3 69.9 9 Reggie Begelton (CGY) 6 49 19 1 68.5 10 Alexander Hollins (BC) 5 88 21 1 67.4

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 1 2 4 84.5 2 William Stanback (MTL) 4 2 3 84.1 3 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 6 3 5 82.6 4 Kevin Brown (EDM) 2 4 4 75.0 4 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 4 2 4 75.0 6 Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC) 2 1 3 74.6 7 James Butler (HAM) 3 3 5 70.8 8 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 7 2 2 69.7 9 Jeshrun Antwi (MTL) 1 1 2 67.4 10 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 5 1 1 64.5

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)