Short week no issue for Ticats in win over REDBLACKS

OTTAWA – Just four days ago, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats played the Toronto Argonauts on Labour Day. The quick turnaround seemed like no challenge for the Ticats, as they pulled together and defeated the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

With the schedule not on their side, the Ticats could have found excuses as to why their offence was not up to par in the first half against Ottawa.

Instead, they pushed on both sides of the ball, scoring off magnificent grabs or making stops when they counted most to further push for the postseason.

Moving to just two points back of Montreal in the East Division, the Ticats had everything to play for, and left it all out on the field.

“It felt good, earlier I was interviewed and I said I wanted to play right after the game, so clearly that was a true statement,” Ticats receiver Tim White told TSN’s Claire Hanna after the win.

“I just have a lot of energy and I thank God for that.”

Energy indeed is what the Ticats pulled out for the fourth quarter, after a less than ideal first half, as they scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, both touchdowns grabs from White.

Even when the REDBLACKS fought back each time the Ticats took a lead, with the lead changing seven times in the game, Hamilton refused to back down and their tenacity and trust in each other paid off by the final whistle.

“Pretty prepared, it was a short week but I just put it into my mentality that we weren’t going to be denied, I just know when my guys give me the opportunity, I try to make the play, especially in fourth quarter situations like that,” said White.

With Taylor Powell under centre, connecting with White almost automatically in the fourth quarter, the Ticats found their chemistry and worked as a unit to secure the win, with their defence coming up with one final stop to seal victory.

Powell, who came off a 296-yard, three touchdown performance against the Argonauts, continued to show his growth as he put up another massive game of 326 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s grown tremendously each week, I feel like he’s 6’5, I said he was 6’4 last week, he’s about 6’5 right now, he keeps growing every time I see him,” said White.

With the win, the Ticats have put themselves into a good spot for the postseason, but nothing is guaranteed – and Hamilton knows that.

Heading into a huge matchup hosting the Blue Bombers at home, the focus is one game at a time for the Ticats, even with the momentum and confidence on their side.

“Feeling pretty good, we have a lot of work to do, we gotta get back to the basics, and just continue to put this thing away,” said White.