Ten players revealed from each CFL team’s negotiation list

TORONTO — The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have each unveiled 10 players from their fall negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions each year – in September and December – following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

Notable players previously unveiled on negotiation lists include:

2023 FALL NEGOTIATION LISTS

(Name | Position | College)

BC LIONS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Jayden De Laura QB Arizona Devron Harper WR Mercer Smoke Harris WR Louisiana Tech Jermaine Jackson WR Idaho Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina Gevani McCoy QB Idaho Tommy Mellott QB Montana State Chandler Morris QB TCU Garrett Nussmeier QB Louisiana State Cameron Ward QB Washington State

EDMONTON ELKS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Holton Ahlers QB East Carolina Troy Brown LB Mississippi Dontay Demus WR Maryland Matt McDonald QB Bowling Green Nicholas Meslop OL Delta State Cameron Rising QB Utah Spencer Sanders QB Mississippi Spencer Waege DL North Dakota State BJ Wilson OL Quincy Dresser Winn QB Tennesse Martin

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Austin Aune QB North Texas James Blackman QB Arkansas State Davis Brin QB Southern Georgia Jalen Dalton DL North Carolina Jerome Kapp WR Kutztown Pita Taumoepenu DL Utah Auden Tate WR Florida State Adarius Taylor LB Florida Atlantic Kyle Vantrease QB Georgia Southern Chris Westry DB Kentucky

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Carlos Davis DL Nebraska Sebastian Gutierrez OL Minot State Lewis Kidd OL Montana State Storey Jackson LB Liberty Scott Lashley OL Mississippi State Caleb Saunders DL South Dakota State Jordan Ta’Amu QB Mississippi Brayden Thomas DL North Dakota State John Ursua WR Hawaii Javon Wims WR Georgia

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Levi Bell DL Texas State Quinton Bell DL Prairie View Ian Book QB Notre Dame Carter Bradley QB South Alabama Kuony Deng DL California Darren Grainger QB Georgia State Mark Gronowski QB South Dakota State Oliver Martin WR Nebraska Garrett Shrader QB Syracuse Ontaria Wilson WR Florida State

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Dequan Finn QB Toledo Daniel Isom DB Washington State Johnny King WR Southeast Missouri State Jason Lewan DL Illinois State Travez Moore DL Arizona State Blake Shapen QB Baylor Casey Thompson QB Florida Atlantic Badara Traore OL Louisiana State David Vereen DB Newberry Jalen Wayne WR South Alabama

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Jordan Ferguson DL Middle Tennessee State Justin Ford DB Montana Eric Garror DB Louisiana Maalik Hall DL Southeastern Oklahoma State Nolan Henderson QB Delaware Rocky Lombardi QB Northern Illinois John Matocha QB Colorado School of Mines Anthony Montalvo DL Central Florida John Rhys Plumlee QB Central Florida Matt Sluka QB Holy Cross

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Ben Bryant QB Northwestern Jayden Daniels QB Louisiana State Tim DeMorat QB Fordham Kylin Hill RB Mississippi State Mac Hippenhammer WR Miami (Ohio) Garett Maag WR North Dakota Matthew McKay QB Elon University Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota David Perales DL Fresno State Kalil Pimpleton WR Central Michigan

MONTREAL ALOUETTES