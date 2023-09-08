Ticats come out on top of back-and-forth against REDBLACKS

OTTAWA – The last time Ottawa REDBLACKS beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was in 2018, and the Ticats wanted to keep that streak going as they headed to TD Place Stadium.

They did just that, as the Ticats defeated the REDBLACKS for a 10th-straight time in a 27-24 win, an explosive back-and-forth second half sealing the victory after both teams struggled to find their rhythm in the first.

Taylor Powell threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Tim White grabbed seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Dustin Crum threw for 260 yards and an interception in the air adding 42 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the loss, while Devonte Williams led the ground charge with 146 yards with over 200 total yards.

In a first half that was a showcase of defensive strength for both teams, Hamilton’s Stavros Katsantonis grabbed his second interception this week and his third of the season to stop the REDBLACKS from getting on the board first.

Neither team was able to get into the end zone, with Ottawa’s closest chance coming from a 16-yard catch from Nate Behar to the Hamilton one-yard line before getting tackled by Katsantonis, but the Ticats stood tall on the goal line and forced a turnover on downs.

The REDBLACKS defence would take their turn forcing the Ticats to kick a 20-yard field goal after Justin Howell blocked a pass to White, which gave Hamilton a 6-3 edge at the half.

Ottawa would get the offensive gears turning first once the third quarter started, as Williams played a key role both on the ground and through the air to get the REDBLACKS enough yardage for five different first downs before the ball was given to Ante Milanovic-Litre for three yards and the first touchdown of the game.

But the Ticats would respond immediately as Powell found White for one of the biggest plays of the game for 64 yards to the Ottawa 11-yard line, with the drive being finished off through an 11-yard pass from Tyreik McAllister.

Continuing to claw their way back in front after trailing Hamilton, the REDBLACKS took their very next drive to find the end zone once again, with their drive extended twice by roughing the passer penalties on the Ticats.

That allowed Williams to rush for two consecutive first downs before Tyrrell Pigrome ran the ball in himself to put the REDBLACKS back on top.

Starting off the fourth quarter, the Ticats looked to get back in front against a REDBLACKS team that wouldn’t back down, and Powell did exactly that as he found Omar Bayless for 14 yards and then 17 yards to move Hamilton downfield, with the play culminating in a White touchdown of five yards.

Immediately on the next drive the REDBLACKS continued to push and use their momentum to change the lead for the sixth time on the night, continuing to use Williams on the ground as well as a 14-yard pass to Behar before an 18-yard rush by Williams took the REDBLACKS to the two-yard line.

Dustin Crum would take the ball himself for his fifth rushing touchdown of the season to give Ottawa the lead once again with just over five minutes to play.

But Powell and the Ticats wouldn’t go down without a fight, and the Powell-White connection would come through for a touchdown once again as Powell took the ball himself for a 20-yard rush and a first down before finding White in the end zone for a three-point lead with less than three minutes to play.

With just over a minute to play, Simoni Lawrence and Malik Carney made their way to Crum forcing the ball out of his hands and as Ted Laurent recovered to stop a potential comeback drive and secured the win for the Ticats, sweeping the REDBLACKS 3-0 this season.

The Ticats head home to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 15 action at Tim Hortons Field at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 16, while the REDBLACKS travel to BC Place to take on the BC Lions at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Sept. 16.