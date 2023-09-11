Alouettes sign star linebacker Darnell Sankey

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement with 28-year-old American linebacker Darnell Sankey.

Sankey (six-foot-two, 250 pounds) played with the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2020 to 2023. He was named to the West Division All-Star team in 2021 while playing in Calgary, where he had 98 defensive tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in only 14 games. In 2022, the linebacker set a new franchise record with the Riders when he recorded 120 defensive tackles, adding two more on special teams, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

The former Sacramento State Hornet played a few games in the NFL with Denver, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Detroit and New Orleans.

The San Jose, CA native won the XFL championship with the Arlington Renegades in 2023.

The Alouettes have also announced the signing of American defensive lineman T.D. Moultry.

Moultry (six-foot-two, 253 pounds) played for the Auburn University Tigers from 2017 to 2021. The Birmingham, AL native broke a team record with 59 games played. The 25-year-old earned 37 defensive tackles and 33 assisted, including 13.5 for losses. He added 8.5 sacks and forced a fumble. In 2022 he signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Alouettes also announced that they have released American linebacker Brody Buck and American defensive back Parnell Motley.