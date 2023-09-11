Elks bring back National WR Danny Vandervoort

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National wide receiver Danny Vandervoort to the practice roster, the club announced Monday.

Vandervoort, 29, returns to the Green and Gold after being released on Sept. 6. The native of Barrie, Ont., has appeared in one game with the Elks this season.

RELATED

» Elks add WR Deontez Alexander and running back Khalan Laborn

» Ford navigates Stamps’ defence in win

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Vandervoort is in his fifth CFL season, and third with the Elks after beginning his career with the BC Lions. The McMaster product has recorded 12 receptions for 154 yards and three receiving touchdowns over 58 regular season contests.

After defeating the Calgary Stampeders 25-23 in Week 14, the Elks will return to practice on Tuesday in preparation for their Week 15 match-up with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.