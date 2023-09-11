Start vs. Sit: Kelly the top option at pivot?

Week 15 of CFL fantasy play offers a doubleheader on both Friday and Saturday with each of the four games featuring at least one pivot who can anchor the lineups of many fantasy users. There is no need for shock when this week’s edition of Start vs. Sit is centered on the position.

Toronto (10-1-0) at Montreal (6-5-0), Friday, 7:00pm (Eastern)

Line: Toronto (-6.5)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Chad Kelly, QB, Argonauts, $13,500 Salary

Kelly’s 17.6 FP in the Week 14 win over Montreal snapped a three-game stretch that saw him average 27.1 fantasy points per game. He has accounted for at least one major in each game this season with three games of four touchdowns that include a Week 6 outing against the Alouettes that saw him tally 31.7 FP. While Kelly failed to throw a touchdown last Saturday, consider it a blip on the radar as the Argos’ scoring diversity is downright scary. Count on him finding the end zone with his right arm.

Sit: William Stanback, RB, Alouettes, $9,000 Salary

Yes, Toronto has one of the best run defences in the league, but the thought of Stanback rushing for only 14 yards was improbable until the Argos made it reality on Saturday. Stanback finished with a paltry 3.4 fantasy points, marking the second time in three games he has scored less than 4.0 FP, with Winnipeg holding him to a season-low 3.2 FP in Week 12. Fantasy users will be wise to look elsewhere for consistent production from the position this week. There’s obvious room for improvement from Stanback, yet the risk is too much.

Edmonton (3-10-0) at Saskatchewan (6-6-0), 9:30pm

Line: Saskatchewan (-2.5)

O/U: 45.5

Start: Kevin Brown, RB, Elks, $11,000 Salary

The addition of QB Tre Ford ($10,000) to the lineup has revived Brown, who now looks on track for his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Brown has scored at least 10.5 FP in four of the five games since Ford’s arrival that includes a season-high 21.8 fantasy points in the Week 14 thriller over the Stampeders. He has averaged 103 yards per game on the ground in the same span while also adding four touchdowns. Edmonton is 3-2 with Ford starting, and the combination of he and Brown causing havoc to opponents’ run defences will continue this week. Brown is something of a bargain play right now, so add him to your lineup and watch him continue getting his 14-18 touches per game.

Sit: Jake Dolegala, QB, Roughriders, $8,000 Salary

How much of his stretch of two games without throwing a touchdown has to do with facing the Blue Bombers in consecutive weeks remains to be answered, yet Dolegala’s struggles results in the obvious domino effect of the Roughriders receiving corps. Saskatchewan threw for only 139 yards in the loss at Winnipeg and failed to produce a passing play of more than 20 yards. Edmonton’s defence is still near the bottom of the league in most categories, but their league-worst run defence only spells a fantasy run on Riders running back Jamal Morrow this week. For now, Dolegala is a gamble not worth taking.

Winnipeg (10-3-0) at Hamilton (5-7-0), Saturday, 4:00pm

Line: Winnipeg (-6.5)

O/U: 47.5

Start: Zach Collaros, QB, Blue Bombers, $14,500 Salary

The two-time reigning MOP rewarded fantasy users with a season-high 33.1 FP in the win over the Roughriders as he tossed five majors while throwing for 319 yards. Saturday was the fifth time this season Collaros has scored at least 20 fantasy points, and he comes into Week 15 having thrown 11 touchdown passes in his last three games. Hamilton’s pass defence allowed 10.2 yards per attempt by Ottawa’s Dustin Crum ($9,500) in Week 14, so it is a very, very scary proposition to imagine what Collaros, who averaged a staggering 15.2 yards per attempt on Saturday, can do with the explosive options he has at his disposal.

Sit: James Butler, RB, Tiger-Cats, $12,000 Salary

Now might be the time to hop off the Butler Express after he managed just 3.5 fantasy points in Friday’s win over the REDBLACKS. Ottawa’s run defence held him to 35 yards on 14 carries, yet the surprising number is that Butler did not record a reception for the first time this season. Week 14 snapped a run that saw Butler produce double digit fantasy numbers in four straight games and eight of his previous nine. Winnipeg’s quick strike offence will force Ticats’ pivot Taylor Powell ($10,000) to forgo the ground game; if so, fantasy users who are still into Butler will need him to be a huge factor in the passing game, something that can’t be guaranteed.

Ottawa (3-9-0) at BC (8-4-0), Saturday, 7:00pm

Line: BC (-9.5)

O/U: 44.5

Start: Vernon Adams, QB, BC, $13,500 Salary

Make sure the air raid sirens are working at BC Place. Adams and the Lions receiving corps gets a juicy matchup against a REDBLACKS pass defence that allows over 10 yards per attempt and ranks eighth in completions of 30-plus yards allowed. The Lions field general has scored at least 26.4 fantasy points in three of his last four starts while throwing nine touchdowns in the same stretch. There is little question that Adams will be the best anchor for fantasy users to build their Week 15 lineups around.

Sit: Devonte Williams, RB, REDBLACKS, $9,000 Salary

Williams had the best game of his career in Week 14, rushing for 146 yards on 17 carries and adding four receptions for 69 yards, translating that to 25.5 fantasy points. He’s scored a total of 39.6 FP in his past two games, numbers to forget considering Williams will face a BC run defence that has done a stellar job of containing backs not named Brady Oliveira ($13,250). Williams appears to have the starting job locked up for the remainder of the season, and while his production should continue to be solid, Saturday is one game that will be the exception.