CFL Honour Roll, Week 14: Collaros, Peters, Bombers’ O-Line make the grade

TORONTO — Zach Collaros, Jamal Peters and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 14 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 14: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 51 – SSK 6

PFF Player Grade: 94.0

18-of-21 (85.7 per cent) passing for 319 yards before exiting the game on the final play of the third quarter

16-of-17 passing for 285 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone

Five touchdown passes matched a career-high set in 2016

Three 30+ yard passes, including a 60-yard effort to Kenny Lawler in the second quarter

One rush for 11 yards

Perfect 158.3 efficiency rating

Fifth Honour Roll All-Week selection (Weeks 1, 2, 7, 9 and 14)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 14: DEFENCE

DB | Jamal Peters | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 39 – MTL 10

PFF Player Grade: 87.7

45 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle and one forced fumble

One interception in the fourth quarter

88.3 Grade on 32 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 14: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 51 – SSK 6

