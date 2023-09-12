Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Dunbar, Lanier sit out on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday, September 15, at Mosaic Stadium.

The Elks opened their week of practice on Tuesday without wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (ribs) and defensive back Jeremie Dominique (hamstring).

In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders were without defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (personal) and Deontai Williams (hamstring) for their first day of practice on Tuesday.