Injury Reports September 12, 2023

Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Dunbar, Lanier sit out on Tuesday

Brett Holmes/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday, September 15, at Mosaic Stadium.

The Elks opened their week of practice on Tuesday without wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (ribs) and defensive back Jeremie Dominique (hamstring).

In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders were without defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (personal) and Deontai Williams (hamstring) for their first day of practice on Tuesday.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Healthy Scratch Full
Elliott Brown DL Knee Full
Noah Curtis DL Neck Full
Jeremie Dominique DB Hamstring DNP
Steven Dunbar Jr. WR Ribs DNP
Marloshawn Franklin Jr. DB Hamstring Limited
Marcus Lewis DB Elbow Limited

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Nelson Lokombo DB Knee Full
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Quadriceps Full
Deontai Williams DB Hamstring DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Personal DNP
Evan Johnson OL Foot Full
Mason Fine QB Hamstring Full
Philip Blake OL Pectoral Full
Godfrey Onyeka DB Pectoral Limited
Jake Wieneke WR Healthy Scratch Full

