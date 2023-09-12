Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Dunbar, Lanier sit out on Tuesday

- News
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday, September 15, at Mosaic Stadium.
The Elks opened their week of practice on Tuesday without wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (ribs) and defensive back Jeremie Dominique (hamstring).
In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders were without defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (personal) and Deontai Williams (hamstring) for their first day of practice on Tuesday.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Woodly Appolon
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Elliott Brown
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Noah Curtis
|DL
|Neck
|Full
|Jeremie Dominique
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Steven Dunbar Jr.
|WR
|Ribs
|DNP
|Marloshawn Franklin Jr.
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Marcus Lewis
|DB
|Elbow
|Limited
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Quadriceps
|Full
|Deontai Williams
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Personal
|DNP
|Evan Johnson
|OL
|Foot
|Full
|Mason Fine
|QB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Pectoral
|Full
|Godfrey Onyeka
|DB
|Pectoral
|Limited
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full