Lions sign three American players to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added three Americans to the practice roster, including running backs BJ Baylor and Vance McShane plus offensive lineman Jacky Chen, the team announced on Tuesday.

Baylor (five-foot-11, 188 pounds), native of Wharton, TX attended 2022 training camp in Green Bay before spending the rest of that season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Baylor suited up in 41 games at Oregon State from 2017-21, racking up 1,718 yards and 18 touchdowns on 308 total carries and hauling in 16 receptions for 105 yards. As a redshirt junior in 2021, Baylor led the Pac-12 with 1,137 rushing yards and was the first Beaver since Steven Jackson in 2003 to finish atop the conference in that category. He would also earn All-Pac 12 First-Team honours that year.

McShane (five-foot-six, 190 pounds) joins the squad after originally signing prior to 2023 training camp. The Freeport, Illinois native transferred from Saint Xavier to Northern Iowa from 2021-2022 and recorded 1,042 yards and eight touchdowns on 189 total carries while adding 11 receptions for 99 yards and a major across 20 games.

With Saint Xavier from 2018-2019 and the spring of 2021, McShane rushed for 2,516 yards and 23 touchdowns on 480 total carries. The versatile back also recorded 70 receptions for 468 yards and four majors and was third in NAIA in all-purpose yards in his final season with the program.

Chen (six-foot-six, 310 pounds) most recently attended training camp with the Minnesota Vikings after signing as a non-drafted free agent in May. The Port Jefferson, NY native suited up in 31 games at Pace University from 2018-22.

As a senior, he earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and earned NE10 First-Team All-Conference honours. In 2019, Chen helped the Pace offence rack up over 3,700 yards with 22 passing touchdowns and ten rushing touchdowns.

The Lions are coming off a bye week as they prepare to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, September 16, at BC Place.