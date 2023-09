Six players fined following Week 14’s games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that six players have been fined following Week 14’s games.

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack has been fined for striking Toronto Argonauts defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers.

Edmonton Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy has been fined for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Reggie Begelton.

Edmonton Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan has been fined for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders quarterback Tommy Stevens.

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Reggie Begelton and Edmonton Elks defensive back Ed Gainey have been fined for engaging in an altercation and striking one another.

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe has been fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.