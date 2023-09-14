Ticats add WR John Hall and DB David Vereen

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added two American players to the practice roster, including receiver John Hall and defensive back David Vereen, the team announced on Thursday.

Hall, 25, most recently spent training camp with the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks (2023) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-three, 195-pound native of Macomb, Michigan suited up in 36 games over five seasons (2016-2022) at Northwood University, registering 64 receptions for 1,104 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

RELATED

» Ticats sign National defensive back Zach Herzog

» Weekly Predictor: Going with an upset in Hamilton

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Vereen, 25, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts (2022-2023) after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent (2022). The five-foot-11, 175-pound native of Florence, South Carolina suited up in 38 games over four seasons (2017-2021) at Newberry College, registering 112 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 40 passes defensed.

Hamilton is back in action on Saturday, September 16 when they welcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Tim Hortons Field at 4:00 p.m. ET.