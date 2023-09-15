Argos win a tale of two halves after comeback win

MONTREAL – Trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, the Toronto Argonauts needed a big play to come back against the Montreal Alouettes.

Chad Kelly and Damonte Coxie did just that, connecting for 41 yards and a touchdown with less than two minutes to play.

That combined with a big an interception, a made field goal and a blocked kick was the recipe for success for Toronto.

“This it great, you know it’s up there with you know what game, the way we ended it right there, defence shut it out, gave us a chance at the end,” Kelly told TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde after the comeback.

“There was just fight and a lot of will, offence and defence yeah we stubbed our toe quite a bit, I missed some easy throws I usually make, but I think everybody did a great job.”

The Argos led early against the Als, but Montreal scored 17 unanswered points to take a seven-point lead over the Argos.

But late in the fourth quarter, the Argos clawed back and scored 10 unanswered of their own to win over another member of the East Division in a crucial matchup.

“I saw the corner squatting a little bit, field half was over there a little bit, I felt comfortable with Brissett making a big boy play, we had a double move call for Coxie and he executed it perfectly,” said Kelly.

With the win, the Argos have clinched their division and finished 11-1, their best start in franchise history.

For Kelly, the sound of clinching and making history sounds pretty good.

“Sounds great, we gotta keep getting better as we know, but food things are gonna happen.”