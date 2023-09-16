Win over Bombers part of the journey of Ticats’ season

HAMILTON – A win over the West Division leader Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn’t just make a statement for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It was their third win in four games, and showed the continual climb and effort the team has put in coming to fruition.

“I’m just really proud of our guys, it’s been one hell of a season. It’s a journey, there’s a lot to be thankful for,” quarterback Taylor Powell told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti after the win.

The Tiger-Cats jumped out to a 10-0 lead against the Bombers and never looked back despite a double-digit differential in points this season heading into the match-up.

But even the big wins are always a lesson for an always evolving and growing Tiger-Cats team, as Powell even looks up to a quarterback like Zach Collaros for inspiration on how to be a leader and a better quarterback.

“He’s a hall of famer, it’s not fun going against him, it’s one of those Mahomes-Allen battles,” said Powell.

“I think he’s a heck of a player and I’d love to be half the player he is.”

A turning point in Hamilton’s season first came with a statement 30-13 win over the BC Lions, followed by a close loss to Toronto and then a win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

With revenge against Toronto on the horizon, and momentum on the Ticats’ side, there’s still more to fight for on their end.

“I see guys that show up, that chop wood and carry water, they’re consistent, results don’t matter, the process does,” said Powell.

“It’s tough to say that in this business, but when you stay true to the process, things happen, just be a good person.”