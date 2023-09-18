Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 18, 2023

Elks’ Injury Report: Foucault sits out on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury report ahead of their game against the BC Lions on Friday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks opened their week of practice on Monday without offensive lineman David Foucault (back) and defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (non-football related).

BC didn’t take the field on Monday after playing Saturday night against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Vancouver. The Lions will begin their week of practice on Tuesday.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
David Foucault OL Back DNP
Marloshawn Franklin Jr. DB Hamstring Full
Phillip Grohovac OL Healthy Scratch Full
J-Min Pelley DL Non- Football Related DNP

