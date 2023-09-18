Elks’ Injury Report: Foucault sits out on Monday

- News
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury report ahead of their game against the BC Lions on Friday at Commonwealth Stadium.
The Elks opened their week of practice on Monday without offensive lineman David Foucault (back) and defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (non-football related).
BC didn’t take the field on Monday after playing Saturday night against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Vancouver. The Lions will begin their week of practice on Tuesday.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|David Foucault
|OL
|Back
|DNP
|Marloshawn Franklin Jr.
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Phillip Grohovac
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|J-Min Pelley
|DL
|Non- Football Related
|DNP