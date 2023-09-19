CFL Honour Roll, Week 15: Crum, Mauldin, Elks’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Dustin Crum, Lorenzo Mauldin IV, and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 15 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 15: OFFENCE

QB | Dustin Crum | Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 37 – BC 41

PFF Player Grade: 88.7

19-of-30 passing (63.3 per cent) for 233 yards

Nine rushes for 46 yards (average of 5.1)

Career-high three rushing touchdowns in a game to total eight on the season

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 15: DEFENCE

DL | Lorenzo Mauldin IV | Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 37 – BC 41

PFF Player Grade: 89.8

46 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles and one tackle for a loss

81.7 Grade on 40 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 15: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | EDM 36 – SSK 27

PFF unit grade: 77.1

Top-3 performers: Mark Korte | 74.1 Brett Boyko | 68.0 David Foucault | 63.0



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 15

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Dustin Crum | Ottawa REDBLACKS | 88.7

RB | Kevin Brown | Edmonton Elks | 80.8

REC | Justin McInnis | BC Lions | 85.9

OL | Peter Nicastro | Toronto Argonauts | 81.9

DL | Lorenzo Mauldin IV | Ottawa REDBLACKS | 89.8

LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal Alouettes | 74.5

DB | Mason Pierce | Toronto Argonauts | 88.5

K/P | Jake Julien | Edmonton Elks | 74.5

ST | Nic Cross | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 90.6

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

