Argos extend contract of GM Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended the contract of general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons, the team announced on Wednesday.

Clemons was named the 20th general manager in Argonauts history in October 2019. Since then, he’s led the Argonauts to a Grey Cup championship victory in 2022, three consecutive East Division regular-season titles, and the best start in Argonauts history at 11-1 this season.

The Canadian Football Hall of Famer took over a Double Blue team that had won a total of eight games in two seasons and helped turn it into a nine-win team in 2021 (14-game season), 11-win team in 2022, and an 11-win team in 2023 through just 12 games.

“Pinball” as he is affectionately known, has served in various capacities over his 30+ years with the 150-year-old organization, including head coach, president, chief executive officer, vice-chair, and player. He would win three Grey Cups as a player in 1991, 1996, and 1997, one as a head coach in 2004, two more as an executive in 2012 and 2017, and his seventh last season as a first-time general manager.

Clemons has never lost a Grey Cup he has been a part of in any capacity. The Florida native was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. His number 31 is one of just four Argonaut numbers to be retired. As accomplished off the field as he was on, the fan favourite and forever-smiling Clemons is one of the most decorated figures in the history of the Canadian Football League.

“What can I say about Pinball Clemons that hasn’t already been said,” said Argos President Bill Manning. “He has known tremendous success with the Argos, first as one of the greatest CFL players of all-time, then as a Grey Cup winning coach, and now a Grey Cup winning general manager.

“When Pinball took over as general manager in late 2019, he talked about building bridges and he has done just that, creating unity throughout the organization that is the foundation of our success. Pinball is also a great human and someone who I am blessed to work with and hold in the highest regard. This extension is well deserved, and our future is very bright with Pinball leading the way.”

The Argos are back in action on Saturday night at BMO Field when they take on their rivals, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.