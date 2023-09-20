Fantasy Sleepers: Carey back on the fantasy radar

Week 15 was good for sleepers, highlighted by Ottawa’s Dustin Crum ($9,600), who scored 29.6 fantasy points for the mere 1.3 percent of users who had him in the lineup. Although BC’s Justin McInnis ($10,000) wasn’t mentioned in last week’s column, he delivered 31.8 FP, rewarding the 0.3 percent of users who believed in him.

What does Week 16 have for those under the radar? Well, let’s find out.

Quarterback

Dustin Crum, Ottawa, $9,600 Salary (at Saskatchewan, Friday)

It almost feels like Crum doesn’t belong with the sleepers, but we liked the upside of Hamilton’s Taylor Powell ($10,000) a smidge better than Crum, so here we are. Crum has scored 18.2 fantasy points in three of his last five starts and gets a favorable road matchup against a Roughriders defence that has allowed 35 offensive touchdowns. The low-risk REDBLACKS offence should take advantage of Saskatchewan’s 9.2 yards allowed per pass, a number that even Ottawa and their league-low 10 completions of better than 30 yards can exploit. Crum is projected for 18.4 fantasy points this week; we think he’s got 20-25 FP in him.

Running Back

Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary, $7,000 Salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

The rust should be off Carey, who has rushed for 184 yards in the two games since his return from injury. Lest we forget, Carey led the league in rushing last season and his 5.3 yards per carry has helped him to deliver double digit fantasy production in each of his games post-return. He’s also pulled in six passes in that span, a positive sign the Stampeders are looking to make Carey the focal point of the offence. The Als allow 5.7 yards per rush, another positive sign toward getting an elite back at a bargain salary. The Stamps running back was limited in practice on Tuesday, but if he’s ready to go in Week 16 he could be a bargain at his current price.

Receivers

Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $5,500 Salary (at Calgary, Saturday)

Week 15 could mark the moment Philpot became an integral part of the Alouettes offence as he caught nine of 11 targets for 105 yards and a major. His 25.5 fantasy points came out of nowhere, and while asking for a repeat is a stretch, Philpot getting 8-10 targets should not be. Injuries kept him out of the lineup until Week 9, and now that he has shaken off the rust, Philpot is primed for a strong finish that will make his 10.2 projected fantasy points look modest. Austin Mack ($12,000) and Kaion Julien-Grant ($9,500) remain atop the pecking order of Als receivers, but Philpot will begin to become a familiar target for Cody Fajardo ($12,000).

Tommy Nield, Toronto, $2,500 Salary (vs. Hamilton, Saturday)

Nield has stepped up the past two games, scoring 14.4 FP in Week 14 and 15.2 FP in Week 15. The Argos receiving corps is banged up, presenting Nield with the opportunity to increase his snap count. Hamilton’s pass defence is an excellent mark for Chad Kelly ($13,000) and the Argos passing attack as they’ve allowed 9.8 yards per pass and 27 completions of better than 30 yards. Toronto’s passing game has not been the focal point of the offence the past two games but expect that to change on Saturday while expecting Nield to eclipse his 10.8 projected fantasy points for a third straight game.

Shaq Evans, Ottawa, $5,600 Salary (at Saskatchewan, Friday)

If the REDBLACKS intend on adding to their league-low 10 completions of better than 30 yards, look in the direction of Evans, whose targets have perked up of late. Evans had five targets in Week 12 before getting a season-best seven targets in last week’s loss to BC. He had five targets against his old Roughriders foes in Week 9 and should be heavily involved in what should be a slugfest. Evans is projected for a modest 7.8 fantasy points this week; we feel he cracks double digit production for the first time this season.

Kyran Moore, Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (vs. BC, Friday)

Speaking of former Saskatchewan receivers, Moore comes off an 11.9 FP performance in Week 15, his first double-digit effort since Week 10. An increase in targets is all Moore needs to deliver, having been held to just 12 targets in his last four games. The Lions will be intent on slowing down the Elks running attack, which means QB Tre Ford ($10,000) will need to count on someone other than Eugene Lewis ($10,000) to spark the passing game. We like Moore to top his 7.6 FP projection, especially if he gets 5-8 targets.