888 signs on as an official authorized gaming operator of the CFL

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) is proud to welcome its newest Official Authorized Gaming Operator and advertising partner in Ontario: 888, one of the world’s leading betting and gaming companies. At the centre of the partnership are the 888 Rivalry Games – the fall’s marquee matchups featuring a number of the league’s biggest clashes.

“The CFL and 888 are the perfect match,” said Roi Nadler, Head of Canada at 888. “Through our high-quality, entertaining and exciting games, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience, ensuring CFL fans can find ways to keep the action going, even once the matches are over.”

Founded in 1997, 888 uses proprietary technology and unique content to offer a truly player-centric experience across its leading Casino, Sports and Poker products. As an Official Authorized Gaming Operator of the CFL, 888casino.ca will also begin placing advertisements within Ontario’s stadiums, via TV broadcasts and on the CFL’s digital domains.

In addition to an unrivaled gaming experience, 888 will present a fall slate of the CFL’s premiere contests as the season ramps up towards the postseason and the Grey Cup championship. The 888 Rivalry Games will feature every East Division team going head-to-head with playoff berths and seeding on the line, including the final game of the regular season between the Toronto Argonauts and the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“The CFL’s unique brand of fun, fast and entertaining football soars to new heights in the fall,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Commercial Officer of the CFL. “The changing colours of the leaves bring greater intensity, more electrifying action and even bigger stakes to the football field. Our partnership with 888 offers another way for our incredible fans to enjoy our great game and take in the excitement.”

Like all of the CFL’s Authorized Gaming Operators, 888 fully supports the league’s high standards for game integrity and responsible gaming practices. The CFL’s Match Manipulation Policy helps the league and its nine member clubs protect against threats of competition manipulation. The CFL and the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) developed an e-learning course to educate players and personnel on the policy and how they can be targeted by match fixers.

Fans aged 19-and-over in Ontario can begin placing wagers on the CFL via 888sport.ca and the 888 mobile apps. The league is continuing to explore additional partnerships to bring betting to anyone of-age, interested in, and financially and responsibly able to, wager on the CFL.

888 RIVALRY GAMES

Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m. ET – Hamilton at Toronto

Saturday, September 30 at 4 p.m. ET – Montreal at Ottawa

Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. ET – Ottawa at Toronto

Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. ET – Toronto at Ottawa

ABOUT 888 HOLDINGS PLC

​888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, “888” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading betting and gaming companies. The Group owns and operates internationally renowned brands including William Hill, 888, and Mr Green. In addition, the Group operates the SI Sportsbook and SI Casino brands in the US in partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

Incorporated in Gibraltar, and headquartered and listed in London, the Group operates from offices around the world and employs over 11,000 people globally.

The Group’s mission is to lead the gambling world in creating the best betting and gaming experiences, bringing unrivalled moments of excitement to people’s day-to-day lives. It achieves this by developing state-of-the-art technology and content-rich products that provide fun, fair, and safe betting and gaming entertainment to customers worldwide.

Find out more at: http://corporate.888.com/

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

​Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans, and a commitment to service to the community, as well as elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.