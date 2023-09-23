Adams, defence help Lions put Elks away in fourth

EDMONTON — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. keeps finding different ways to make sure the BC Lions come away with a win.

A week after throwing the winning major with under 20 seconds left against Ottawa, Adams Jr. used his legs late in the game against the Edmonton Elks to pick up a crucial first down to help put his team over the top.

Needing a fresh set of downs to essentially put the Elks away in the fourth, the veteran pivot saw an opportunity to scamper through Edmonton’s defence for 16 yards and into kicker Sean Whyte‘s range to extend the lead to two possessions and secure a 37-29 victory.

“The middle opened up,” said Adams Jr. to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug after the game. “(Edmonton’s defence was) back far enough and I felt like I could go get the first down and that’s what I wanted to go do.”

The quarterback once again got a big boost from his defence to help the Lions come away victorious. Edmonton had a chance to march for the win trailing by six points with under two minutes to go, but BC turned them over on downs with a sack by defensive lineman Sione Teuhema that gave Adams Jr. the chance to ice the game.

It was a different affair from when these two teams met earlier on the season in Weeks 2 and 8. The Leos won those two contests by a combined 49-0 score, but this time a Tre Ford-led Edmonton squad fought until the very end against a BC team that is now tied for first in the West Division.

“True team win,” said defensive lineman Mathieu Betts to Rishaug. “Happy we won. The plane ride home is going to be fun.”

The Lions are going to have a lot of reasons to celebrate after clinching a playoff spot for the second consecutive season with the win at Commonwealth Stadium.

“Feels great. I’m sitting right next to Lucky (Whitehead) tonight. Won’t get much sleep, that’s for sure.”

Adams Jr. completed 16 of 26 passes for 265 yards and two majors but also threw a couple of picks in the first half that gave the Elks a chance to stay within striking distance. Running back Taquan Mizzell also scored a pair of touchdowns but added a turnover of his own with a fumble in the second quarter.

The veteran praised his teammates for battling to put a frisky Edmonton team away despite losing the turnover battle.

“I think our team played pretty well. I got into a lull there and was up and down in the second and third quarter. I have to be better for my team. But we fought through it. It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done.”

The Orange and Black now returns to Vancouver to start preparing for a matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, September 29, at BC Place in Week 17.