Argos sweep regular season series over Ticats

TORONTO – Four games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats equalled four wins for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023.

The Argos defeated their division rival 29-14 in their final regular season meeting at BMO Field on Saturday evening.

Chad Kelly threw for 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions en route to a win while Dejon Brissett had 98 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Wynton McManis grabbed two interceptions including a pick-six for the Argos defence.

Taylor Powell threw for 289 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss while Kiondre Smith led all receivers with 118 yards on seven receptions.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: HAM | TOR

» Through the Lens: Tiger-Cats at Argonauts

» Box Score: Ticats at Argos by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

While the Argos couldn’t get the momentum to score on the ground on their first drive, Boris Bede opened the points for the home team as he put a 41-yard attempt through the uprights.

On the next drive, Powell was intercepted by McManis for a 57-yard pick-six, his second interception of the season, to give the Argos a 10-point lead in just over five minutes of play in the first quarter.

As the Ticats got the ball back once again, their drive downfield was halted as Thomas Costigan made his way to Powell for a massive nine-yard sack, leaving the Ticats to settle for a field goal as Marc Liegghio successfully made a 26-yard attempt.

Toronto capped off their first quarter scoring with one last touchdown as Chad Kelly rolled to get outside the pocket and found Brissett for 70 yards, showing off why the Argos are one of the most dangerous deep ball offences in the CFL.

The score was the 20th touchdown throw for Kelly, and the third touchdown for Brissett this season.

With the second quarter nearly scoreless until a Boris Bede 36-yard field goal added on another three points for the Argos, their next drive was cut short as Kelly looked to DaVaris Daniels as his intended receiver but Jameer Thurman intercepted the pass.

In the third quarter the Ticats would intercept Kelly again, this time Javien Elliott taking the ball, but the Argos responded once the Ticats offence got on the field as McManis nearly had another pick-six before he was stopped inside the five-yard line.

Chad Kelly rolled to his right and found Brissett for nine yards and a touchdown once again to extend the Argos lead.

With ten minutes to play, the Ticats would find the end zone for the first time as Terry Godwin nabbed his fourth touchdown of the year on a nine-play drive capped off with the five-yard score.

Holding the Argos two just two points throughout the fourth quarter, the Ticats added to their tally with a Liegghio 37-yard field goal with just over four minutes to play, but could not overcome the deficit of Toronto’s 20 first half points.

The Argos will travel to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers in Week 17 action at IG Field at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 29 while the Tiger-Cats will head home to Tim Hortons Field to host the Calgary Stampeders at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 30.