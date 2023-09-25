Als release defensive lineman Jamal Davis

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have released defensive lineman Jamal Davis, the team announced on Monday.

Davis appeared in 14 games for the Alouettes in 2023, registering 22 defensive tackles and three sacks.

The 28-year-old signed with Montreal in 2021 and totalled 17 defensive tackles and four sacks in only nine games while also scoring a 19-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery. Davis returned to the team in 2022 after taking part in training camp with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and tallied 10 defensive tackles and two sacks over six appearances in 2022.

The Alouettes are coming off a win against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 16 and will try to make it two in a row as they travel to Ottawa to face the REDBLACKS on Saturday, September 30.