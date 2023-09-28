Crum vs. Sankey among matchups to watch in Week 17

As the leaves begin to turn across the country, CFL playoff matchups are becoming more clear with each result. Toronto has already jumped ahead of the class and claimed the Eastern Final as a home date on November 11th, while BC and Winnipeg have clinched playoff spots but have yet to confirm the location of their respective win or go home matchups.

Meanwhile a battle for second in the East continues between Hamilton and Montreal with the Alouettes gaining ground after an impressive dismissal of Calgary at McMahon Stadium last week as the Tiger-Cats fell – yet again – to their rivals from Toronto.

These are the big picture matchups, the ones you will forever remember come November, but in each war there are dozens of battles. Here are my favourite mini matchups to watch for in Week 17.

Winnipeg pass rush vs. Toronto offensive tackles

While it sounds as though we might not be getting the much hyped – and wished for – Chad Kelly vs. Bombers defence Grey Cup rematch, there is still plenty to look forward to and be gleaned from the Argos and Bombers single regular season matchup in 2023.

In 2019 and 2021 I stood on the sidelines watching Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat destroy Hamilton’s best efforts to execute a game plan. Specifically in 2019 then Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans never had time to set his feet and throw accurately early which spiralled into a myriad of negative side effects as Winnipeg rolled to their long awaited Grey Cup championship.

If Toronto is going to repeat, potentially against the Blue Bombers, then the tackles have to get a hold on Winnipeg’s dynamic duo. The Argos hold a CFL best plus 86 point differential in first quarters this season with second place BC at plus 34. A big part of that formula has been protection.

Do yourself a favour in the first quarter this Friday and take your eye off the ball, lending it to the one-on-one matchups on the edge.

Shawn Bane Jr. vs. Lions’ defensive backs (Saskatchewan at BC)

Shawn Bane Jr. has been a joy to watch for the Riders through thick and thin this season. Coming over from Calgary in free agency I wasn’t sure what to expect from the diminutive pass catcher out of Northwest Missouri State. Heading into this weekend he ranks fifth in targets (101) and second in CFL catches (70).

On the other side this week is the perennially difficult duo of Garry Peters and T.J. Lee. Bane will be sure to see a mix of the two and he works his way through the Lions coverage schemes and could be the key to unlocking a much needed victory for the Riders out West.

Darnell Sankey vs. Dustin Crum (Montreal at Ottawa)

Full disclosure, I am calling this game Saturday in Ottawa which is why I am most excited for this matchup.

I could give you a few dozen statistical reasons why this is such a fun head-to-head battle of running quarterback and run stuffing middle linebacker but it really does boil down to strength vs. strength. Ottawa is looking to keep their slim playoff chances alive and play spoiler for the Alouettes who believe with Sankey in their lineup could challenge Toronto come playoff time when the running game becomes that much more prevalent.

Jake Maier vs. Stavros Katsantonis (Calgary at Hamilton)

Stavros Katsantonis has always had a nose for the ball through his time living in California to his days at UBC as a U SPORTS standout but this season has highlighted his ability to be in the right place at the right time on the back end of Hamilton’s defence.

Jake Maier has not been THE problem for a Stampeders team who has consistently found ways to lose games this year unlike any over the last decade, but his interceptions haven’t helped the cause. While Maier is just one interception off the CFL lead (Vernon Adams Jr. with 16) he also has the most attempts and completions this season resulting in his interception percentage ranking fifth in the CFL despite the prevailing narrative around his efforts this year.

The goal for Maier this week? Drop that percentage with a high efficiency game avoiding the waiting arms of Katsantonis.