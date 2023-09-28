Three players fined after Week 16 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced on Thursday that three players have been fined after Week 15 action.

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe has received a maximum fine for a high hit on Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Cole Spieker.

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Reggie Stubblefield has been fined for a low hit on Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier.

Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Mark Korte has been fined for making late unnecessary contact with BC Lions defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.