Ticats show resilience in comeback over Stamps

HAMILTON – Despite going down early against a good team in the Calgary Stampeders, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats never had a doubt.

Led by Matthew Shiltz off the bench, the Ticats came back from a first quarter deficit and exploded with a massive second quarter to defeat the Stamps 22-15.

The win not only showed the team’s resilience and heart, but also helped the Ticats punch their ticket to the postseason.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: CGY | HAM

» Through the Lens: Stamps at Ticats

» Box Score: Stampeders at Tiger-Cats by the numbers

» Ticats overcome early deficit to defeat Stamps

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The keys to success after going down early?

“Consistency, finishing drives in the end zone. and becoming a more complete offence,” James Butler told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti after the win.

The Ticats defence kept the Stamps from scoring a touchdown in the game, with all 15 of their points coming from field goal attempts, while Butler and other offensive players kept up the momentum each time they got back on the field.

With almost 100 yards on the night, Butler looks to get closer to the 1,000 yard mark for the season, but the team effort is priority always.

“Every back wants that rack, whatever I’ve gotta do, but obviously shout out the guys up front, shout out the receivers, it will come when it will come,” said Butler.

Knowing that the team will be playing into November is motivation to keep going, but the Ticats aren’t finished just because the postseason is guaranteed.

“We’ve punched our ticket so we’re excited, Coach Scott [Milanovich] has gotten us right, gotten us dialled in, we’ve all bought in,” said Butler.