CFL Honour Roll, Week 17: Adams Jr., Judge, Lions O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr., Cameron Judge and the BC Lions’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 17 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 17: OFFENCE

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | BC 33 – SSK 26

PFF Player Grade: 91.2

27-of-36 passing (75 per cent)

Season-high 458 passing yards for three touchdowns

Second 450+ passing yard game of the season; sixth 300+ yard game in his past seven contests

Four 30+ yard passes, including a 71-yard effort to Alexander Hollins for a touchdown in the third quarter

One rush for 13 yards

147.3 efficiency rating

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 13)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 17: DEFENCE

LB | Cameron Judge | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 15 – HAM 22

PFF Player Grade: 85.5

49 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles

One interception for his third of the season

90.0 Grade on 27 coverage snaps

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 14)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 17: OFFENSIVE LINE

BC Lions | BC 33 – SSK 26

PFF unit grade: 80.8

Top-3 performers: Jarell Broxton | 63.0 Michael Couture | 60.3 Andrew Peirson | 59.1



