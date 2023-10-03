Weekly Predictor: Who’s winning on Thanksgiving Weekend?

We know no one will be sitting out the game of the week in the CFL this time.

While it was an understandable move to rest Chad Kelly for the Argonauts going to Winnipeg, we know it’ll be full go this week for the Lions and Bombers in a battle for the top of the West Division.

The playoff picture is starting to get clearer with the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks down to needing everything to go their way to get in, while the Roughriders are inching, if not crawling, their way to clinching the final playoff spot.

Unfortunately for the Stampeders, they’re watching and cheering for the two teams that most recently defeated them.

Edmonton at Toronto

Friday, October 6

7:00 p.m. ET

The Argonauts will honour their 150th anniversary this Friday night at BMO. Many of the great Argos from the past will be in attendance as the team that some believe might be the best Argo team of all time goes head-to-head against the Edmonton Elks.

The Argos proved last week it doesn’t matter who is the lineup, they are going to compete. I was impressed that they had the Bombers up against the ropes with a few of their key members on the sideline.

In come the Edmonton Elks, who are coming off their bye week and winners of four of their last six games.

Yes, the Elks have been a much improved team but they are yet to beat a top three team in the CFL. It’ll be interesting to see if the surprise of Tre Ford that has caused other teams headaches also hits the Argonauts defence.

With the athleticism on Toronto’s side of the ball, I’m not overly concerned.

PICK: TORONTO

Winnipeg at BC

Friday, October 6

10:00 p.m. ET

This game features the top two offences in the league against the top two defences in the league in terms of yards per game, while Toronto is also definitely in the conversation for both.

So, how do you break this game down and pick a winner? You’re going on a hunch ladies and gentlemen.

Except for me, I’m going one on big intangible: the run game. The Bombers were forced out of the run game in game one against the Lions and definitely were able to flex their muscles in game number two against BC.

The Lions run game has been a struggle and they have a propensity to turnover over the ball much more than the Bombers.

This is a monster game and I also like the Bombers ability to show up in big games, even though they disappointed against some unproven talent last week until the very end.

I’m predicting a classic but that the Bombers take control of the West Division.

PICK: WINNIPEG

Hamilton at Saskatchewan

Saturday, October 7

7:00 p.m. ET

I’m still a bit taken a back at how quickly the Tiger-Cats switched up quarterbacks last week, even though the move paid off to go from Taylor Powell to Matthew Shiltz.

However, I do think Powell has a great future in the league so I’m intrigued on how the Tiger-Cats are going to approach the quarterbacks moving forward as it was clear from the beginning they wanted to get Shiltz into different situations. Now, what if he struggles or Powell struggles? I’m not a big fan of playing yo-yo with the quarterbacks because they can start to play tight worried to make a mistake.

Meanwhile, it’ll be an emotional night for Rider Nation after the loss of legend George Reed. There has been no Roughrider held to such a high regard on or off the field as Reed, whose presence in the province since returning back in 2009 to make Regina his permanent home again thrilled Saskatchewan to be able to see their hero game in and game out.

Unfortunately for the Riders, Reed’s grit, determination and power isn’t something you find in an instant. The team needs it, I’m just not sure they’ll find it before the end of the season.

After four-straight flat efforts, they need to show a sign of fight ahead of next week’s crucial game in Calgary.

PICK: HAMILTON

Ottawa at Montreal

Monday, October 9

1:00 p.m. ET

The streakiest team in the CFL is on another win streak. The Alouettes season has been an interesting trip with two wins, three losses, four wins, four losses, and now two wins.

Montreal is trying to stay in front of the Tiger-Cats in the race for second and home field in the Eastern Semi-Final and has found a good recipe for success. They give the ball to William Stanback, play strong defence, and don’t put it all on Cody Fajardo to get the win.

Ottawa pulled Dustin Crum in the first half of this back-to-back set after two interceptions. Both teams will have a lot of rest with this game being on Thanksgiving Monday as it’s become a bit of tradition to have Ottawa and Montreal play on Thanksgiving, as this will be the third straight year they go head-to-head on the Monday.

They split the first two, if you’re a history buff.

Again, despite the odds of sweeping the back-to-back games is less than 50 per cent, I know to always pick the team you believe in most, rather than playing a hunch.

PICK: MONTREAL