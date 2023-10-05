Als sign fullback Jacob Mason and defensive back Kenneth Durden

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have signed National fullback Jacob Mason and American defensive back Kenneth Durden, who is returning to the team.



Mason (six-foot-two, 240 pounds) was the Alouettes’ fifth-round pick (39th overall) in the last CFL Draft in May and played two pre-season games during the last training camp. The 23-year-old played four seasons with the McMaster University Marauders. In his last two seasons, he ran 18 times for 134 yards and caught 21 balls for 170 yards. During his career, he also distinguished himself on defence with 15 solo tackles, three assisted and he forced a fumble.

Durden (six-foot-one 180 pounds) is back in the nest after playing four games with the team in 2022. The 31-year-old collected 18 defensive tackles during his time in Montreal.

He spent time in the NFL from 2016 to 2021, suiting up for the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants, on top of playing with the Tennessee Titans.

“I am very pleased that these players are joining our team,” said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “We know Mason well because we drafted and evaluated him during our last camp. Durden was with us in 2022, he knows our system.”

The Als could clinch a home playoff date on Monday as they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS to close out the Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.