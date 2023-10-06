Marquee Matchup: Who will rise to the top in the West?

TORONTO — BC Place will be the stage for one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 CFL season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will travel to Vancouver on Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator to face off against the BC Lions in a battle for first place in the West Division on Friday night. Leos and Bombers currently share identical records while also having split the season series so far with a 30-6 win by BC in Week 3 followed by a 50-14 Winnipeg triumph in Week 9.

The similarities between the two teams extend beyond just their records. This game also features a couple of explosive offences led by the top two deep passers in the CFL. Lions’ pivot Vernon Adams Jr. has 47 completions at 20+ yards depth downfield against 39 for Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros. Their passing efficiency is boosted by a stellar group of receivers on both sides that should all be available and ready to go.

Speaking of big plays, the Bombers are going to get even more help in that department with the return of ace special teamer Janarion Grant, who participated in practice this week and was listed in the team’s depth chart for the game. The Lions should also be close to full strength as they take the field.

If Collaros wants to continue to climb up the ladder in career passing yards and take his team to another West Division title, he’ll have to go against a defence that features Mathieu Betts. The defensive lineman has 15 sacks and is approaching the record by a National in a single season (17). Who will come out on top? Find out on Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.

If Either Club Wins Next Two: Between BC and Winnipeg this game will settle the 2023 season series which Winnipeg leads on points (1-1, 56-44). If the team that wins this game also wins their next game, they would secure first place in the West.

Between BC and Winnipeg this game will settle the 2023 season series which Winnipeg leads on points (1-1, 56-44). If the team that wins this game also wins their next game, they would secure first place in the West. Nic Demski & Brady Oliveira: Have achieved or are nearing a 1,000 yard season – no team has EVER had Nationals reach both the 1,000-yard receiving and rushing levels in the same year. Nic Demski needs 37 yards to get to 1,000 and make this happen for the first time. Here are the closest tandems prior to 2023 with Winnipeg 143 receiving yards short in 2017 through Andrew Harris.

(* Closest to Going Over 1000)

BC four-game win streak: The Lions come in on a four-game winning run, one short of their longest streak in 12 years (2011). They won five in a row in 2022 and before that eight straight in 2011.

The Lions come in on a four-game winning run, one short of their longest streak in 12 years (2011). They won five in a row in 2022 and before that eight straight in 2011. Ben Hladik 82 Def. Tackles: Hladik set a new career-high last week with 11 in one game. He needs 18 to become the first National player to reach 100 for BC in a single season and just the fourth National in CFL history after Kevin Eiben, Henoc Muamba and Alex Singleton. Hladik has 23 defensive tackles in his last three games and a current four-game streak with a sack.

Hladik set a new career-high last week with 11 in one game. He needs 18 to become the first National player to reach 100 for BC in a single season and just the fourth National in CFL history after Kevin Eiben, Henoc Muamba and Alex Singleton. Hladik has 23 defensive tackles in his last three games and a current four-game streak with a sack. Two games at 170+: Keon Hatcher had 172 yards on 10 receptions last week – his second game in 2023 with 170+ yards. In three fewer games, Hatcher (1,103) trails Dalton Schoen (1,136) by just 33 yards for the CFL lead. The last BC player to lead the CFL in receiving was Geroy Simon in 2007 with 1,308 yards.

Keon Hatcher had 172 yards on 10 receptions last week – his second game in 2023 with 170+ yards. In three fewer games, Hatcher (1,103) trails Dalton Schoen (1,136) by just 33 yards for the CFL lead. The last BC player to lead the CFL in receiving was Geroy Simon in 2007 with 1,308 yards. 4000+ Passers: Vernon Adams Jr. surpassed the 4000-yd mark last week – the first BC quarterback since Jonathon Jennings in 2016. He is the 11th QB in BC Lions history to go over 4000 yards in a season. With a win he can set a career high with 11 in one season. His 4,005 passing yards and 28 TDs are new career-highs.

Vernon Adams Jr. surpassed the 4000-yd mark last week – the first BC quarterback since Jonathon Jennings in 2016. He is the 11th QB in BC Lions history to go over 4000 yards in a season. With a win he can set a career high with 11 in one season. His 4,005 passing yards and 28 TDs are new career-highs. Adams Jr. Since 2022 for BC: Vernon Adams took over for Nathan Rourke and led BC to a playoff spot as their QB starter. Across 2022-23, he is now 14-5 for BC – since Sep 17/22 when he took over they are 1-2 when he did not start.

Vernon Adams took over for Nathan Rourke and led BC to a playoff spot as their QB starter. Across 2022-23, he is now 14-5 for BC – since Sep 17/22 when he took over they are 1-2 when he did not start. Jevon Cottoy: Has been targeted 20 times in the last five games and caught 90 per cent of them. He is first in 2023 in catch percentage at 88.5.

Has been targeted 20 times in the last five games and caught 90 per cent of them. He is first in 2023 in catch percentage at 88.5. Collaros Since 2019 for Winnipeg: Zach Collaros took over as their quarterback starter in the final game of 2019. Since then, he is now 37-8 for Winnipeg in regular season – they are 1-2 when he did not start. A loss this week (he is 2-2 mark in the last 4 games) would be the first time that he did not lead the club to at least three wins in any five-game stretch.

Zach Collaros took over as their quarterback starter in the final game of 2019. Since then, he is now 37-8 for Winnipeg in regular season – they are 1-2 when he did not start. A loss this week (he is 2-2 mark in the last 4 games) would be the first time that he did not lead the club to at least three wins in any five-game stretch. BC at Home in the Playoffs: With their win last week the Lions secured a home playoff game for a second consecutive season. They last did that in 2011 & 2012. If the Lions win their next two games they could clinch first place (as could Winnipeg!). BC is trying to capture first place for the first time since 2012 under Mike Benevides.

With their win last week the Lions secured a home playoff game for a second consecutive season. They last did that in 2011 & 2012. If the Lions win their next two games they could clinch first place (as could Winnipeg!). BC is trying to capture first place for the first time since 2012 under Mike Benevides. No.1 vs. No. 2: This game features the top two deep passers in the CFL. Vernon Adams Jr. has 47 completions at 20+ yards depth downfield, Zach Collaros is next with 39.

This game features the top two deep passers in the CFL. Vernon Adams Jr. has 47 completions at 20+ yards depth downfield, Zach Collaros is next with 39. Last Week at Toronto: The Blue Bombers trailed after every quarter last week but rallied in the fourth to outscore Toronto 15-3 to reach 11 wins. They scored on each of their last four drives (one touchdown, three field goals) to win 31-21.

The Blue Bombers trailed after every quarter last week but rallied in the fourth to outscore Toronto 15-3 to reach 11 wins. They scored on each of their last four drives (one touchdown, three field goals) to win 31-21. Close to Top 20: Zach Collaros has reached 28,085 career passing yards – he needs 13 yards to pass Kerry Joseph (28,097) and move into the all-time Top 20.

Zach Collaros has reached 28,085 career passing yards – he needs 13 yards to pass Kerry Joseph (28,097) and move into the all-time Top 20. Mathieu Betts 15 Sacks: The BC Club record (and also the CFL mark) for most Sacks by a National was set by BC’s Brent Johnson at 17 in 2005 and tied by Jamaal Westerman (WPG 2015). Mathieu Betts has 15 Sacks in his first 15 games to lead the CFL, and on a pace which would surpass the CFL record. Betts has a Sack in 10 of BC’s 15 games.

CDN Player Year Team Sacks CDN Player Year Team Sacks Brent Johnson 2005 BC 17 Mathieu Betts 2023 BC 15 Jamaal Westerman 2015 WPG 17 Lyall Woznesensky 1984 WPG 15 Brent Johnson 2006 BC 16

Brady Oliveira: Leads the CFL with 1,359 rushing yards after his new career-high of 169 last week (and seventh game with 100+ in 2023). He is on pace for 1,631 yards in 2023 putting him on track for the second-highest rushing total by a National. With his career-high of 380 receiving yards he leads with 1,739 yards from scrimmage – on pace for 2,087 in 2023.

Player Year Tm Att Yards Per Gm Jon Cornish 2013 CGY 258 1,813 106.6 Brady Oliveira (Pace) 2023 WPG 272 1,631 90.6 Jon Cornish 2012 CGY 259 1,457 80.9 Norm Kwong 1956 EDM 232 1,437 95.8

Nic Demski: Has hit a career-high with his 931 yards to date and holds an active 50-game consecutive streak with at least one

reception.

Has hit a career-high with his 931 yards to date and holds an active 50-game consecutive streak with at least one reception. BC at home: The Lions have won nine of their last 10 home games and 10 of 11 including the 2022 Western Semi-Final.

The Lions have won nine of their last 10 home games and 10 of 11 including the 2022 Western Semi-Final. Dalton Schoen: Has reached 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. He is the first player to accomplish that since Derel Walker in 2015-2016, and the third Winnipeg player to do so (James Murphy 1983-1984 & Perry Tuttle in 1986-1987). He has a reception in all 35 career games and a current three-game streak with 100+ yards.

Has reached 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. He is the first player to accomplish that since Derel Walker in 2015-2016, and the third Winnipeg player to do so (James Murphy 1983-1984 & Perry Tuttle in 1986-1987). He has a reception in all 35 career games and a current three-game streak with 100+ yards. Fourth Quarter Scoring: BC leads the CFL in fourth-quarter scoring with 122 points but did not score in the final 15:00 last week.

BC leads the CFL in fourth-quarter scoring with 122 points but did not score in the final 15:00 last week. Willie Jefferson: Leads the CFL in pass knockdowns with 11 but has not recorded a sack in his last eight games.

Leads the CFL in pass knockdowns with 11 but has not recorded a sack in his last eight games. Consistent O-Line: The Bombers have started the same five players in every game this season but one. In that game Geoff Gray stepped aside for Liam Dobson but still played a substantial part of the game.

The Bombers have started the same five players in every game this season but one. In that game Geoff Gray stepped aside for Liam Dobson but still played a substantial part of the game. Sean Whyte: Passed Rene Paredes again last week and sits second all-time at 87.6 per cent, just back of Lewis Ward (88.1).

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?

