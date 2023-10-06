Ticats sign National receiver Hergy Mayala

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National receiver Hergy Mayala, the team announced on Friday.

Mayala, 27, suited up in 10 games for the Montreal Alouettes this season (2023), registering seven receptions for 118 yards.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound native of Montreal has played in 51 games over his four seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Alouettes (2022-2023) and Calgary Stampeders (2019, 2021) registering 107 receptions for 1,373 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mayala was originally selected by Calgary in the first round, eighth overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

The Ticats also announced that they have released American wide receiver John Hall.

Next for Hamilton is a matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, October 7, in Regina