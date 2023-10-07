Bombers show toughness in comeback win over Lions

VANCOUVER — Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers never stopped believing things would go their way.

The quarterback overcame two fourth-quarterback fumbles to lead his team to a 34-26 comeback win on the road against the BC Lions on Friday.

Collaros and the Bombers kept fighting back despite the takeaways to erase a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to tie the game with 12 seconds to go in regulation before delivering the final blow in overtime.

“There was never any doubt,” said the veteran quarterback after the game. “Nobody wavered. It was really cool to be a part of.”

Winnipeg outgained BC 487 to 356 but trailed for most of the fourth quarter due to takeaways by BC’s defence. One of the turnovers was a fumble forced by Mathieu Betts on a tackle on the quarterback as he was trying to escape the pocket and missed the defensive lineman flying through his blind side.

The fumble stopped another potentially scoring drive for Winnipeg and erupted the crowd at the BC Place. A big hit like that would hamper a lot of pivots, but Collaros didn’t seem affected by it, finishing 31 of 41 for 389 yards and two majors, including a game-tying touchdown pass to receiver Kenny Lawler with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Winnipeg continued to display toughness in the ensuing overtime when running back Brady Oliveira scored what ended up being the game-winning touchdown on a nine-yard run over the middle.

“Zach is tough as nails,” said Oliveira about his quarterback. “He’ll take a hit and shake it off, go right back in the huddle and deliver strikes down the field.

“Those are guys I want to be on the field with and go to battle every single week.”

Oliveira amassed 158 yards from scrimmage and a major and showcased his ability as a pass catcher with eight receptions for 85 yards.

The win broke a tie between the Bombers and Lions for first place in the West Division and gave the tie-breaker to Winnipeg in case they finish with identical records in Week 21.

The Blue Bombers now head to their final bye week but could clinch the division if the Lions lose to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 19. If BC wins against the Ticats, the Bombers only need a win against the Edmonton Elks at home in Week 20 to clinch their spot in the Western Final for the fifth straight season.