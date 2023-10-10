Riders add DB Abu Daramy-Swaray

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive back Abu Daramy-Swaray.

Daramy-Swaray (five-foot-nine, 176 pounds) joins the Roughriders after suiting up for five games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season. Over that time, he made 23 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. Prior to the CFL, the 27-year-old spent time with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, and the Potsdam Royals of the German Football League.

RELATED

» MMQB: And then there was one

» Watch: Morrow gives Riders life late in first half

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Ohio native had a productive four-year collegiate career at Colgate University where he played 44 career games and made 37 starts. Daramy-Swaray earned 155 career tackles, including three tackles-for-loss, one sack, five interceptions and 25 pass breakups. He was also an exceptional special teams player, returning 70 punts for a 9.3-yard average and one touchdown, 42 kickoff returns for 20.8-yard average and blocked two punts. Over his time as a Raider the versatile DB also earned 1,642 all-purpose yards, including five rushes for 20 yards and one touchdown and two receptions for 26 yards.

Daramy-Swaray was a three-time All-Patriot League player (2017-19), a two-time All-American (2018-19), the 2016 Patriot League Rookie of the Year in 2016 and was named to his school’s 2010-19 All-Decade team.