CFL Honour Roll, Week 18: Kelly, Johnson, Bombers’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Chad Kelly, Mustafa Johnson, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 18 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 18: OFFENCE

​

​QB | Chad Kelly. | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 35 – EDM 12

PFF Player Grade: 90.4

11-of-16 passing (69 per cent)

165 passing yards

89.4 passing grade on 38 snaps

One rush for 14 yards

106.0 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 18: DEFENCE

DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 29 – OTT 3

PFF Player Grade: 91.1

32 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles

One sack for a loss of 12 yards

90.4 Pass Rush Grade on 23 pass rush attempts

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 18: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 34 – BC 26 (OT)

