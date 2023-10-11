Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 19 picks

TORONTO — The post-season is still three-plus weeks away, but a trio of Week 19s games are loaded with playoff implications.

It’s highlighted by Friday night’s Calgary-Saskatchewan clash. The Riders’ recent slide has left the door open for the Stamps, who at just four wins, could find their way into the post-season with a red-team-wins-out, green-team-loses-out situation.

Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes aren’t facing each other — that’s an at-the-moment tantalizing matchup in Week 21 — but they are battling for the right to host the Eastern Semi-Final. The Ticats host the BC Lions this week, while the Als travel to Edmonton to face the Elks. The Als will no doubt be glued to their screens on Friday night watching the Ticats and the Ticats to theirs on Saturday.

In Toronto, the Argos look to go undefeated at home and put the wraps on the final four-game week of the 2023 season. We’ve got two three-game offerings to close things out and to take us into the playoffs. Make sure to go to the CFL Game Zone to make your picks on Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch.

BC at HAM

The CFL’s all-feline clash takes place for the second time this season on Friday and while each purring team will have to focus on its opponent, they’ll have an eye to what their divisional rivals are doing as well. The Ticats are battling to upend the Als and take the second seed in the East Division and the Lions will hold out hope that they can win and the Blue Bombers can lose out to wrap the regular season and still take the West Division crown. The Ticats began their mid-season turnaround with their Week 12 win over the Lions and have now won five of their last seven. There’s some division amongst the writers on this one, while the fans think the Lions will come away with the win.

PICK

Writers: 66% BC

Fans: 79% BC

SSK at CGY

These two prairie rivals meet on Friday with a game that should be chalk-full of playoff intensity. Of course, only one of these teams can make it to the post-season. The Stamps are at home and rested, coming off of a bye week, while the Riders are feeling the pressure of a five-game losing streak that has put what seemed like a certain at-worst third-place finish in the West in jeopardy. While both clubs have had disappointing results overall this year, they have given us a pair of highly entertaining games, splitting their season series to this point with a combined five-point difference. It may be close again, but the writers and fans are leaning Stamps on the rubber band match.

PICK

Writers: 100% Calgary

Fans: 71% Calgary

MTL at EDM

The Als come into Commonwealth Stadium with some momentum, having won three straight and are working to hold onto that second seed in the East, which would have them hosting the Ticats in the Eastern Semi-Final on Nov. 4. The Elks will have to handle the disappointment of being eliminated from the post-season with their loss last week to the Argos. We know that the Als will come into this game needing the win. What kind of performance will we see from the Elks? The writers are torn on this pick, while the fans think the Als will continue to roll.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split

Fans: 77% Montreal

OTT at TOR

For those that say there’s nothing at stake in this game, consider that the Argos haven’t taken their foot off of the gas yet since clinching the East. Also keep in mind that the Double Blue are a perfect 8-0 at BMO Field this year and Saturday is their regular season finale in front of their fans. With the REDBLACKS out of the playoff hunt and coming off of a pair of lopsided losses to the Als, there is an overwhelming majority leaning to the Argos taking care of their business and leaving BMO full of good vibes ahead of the Eastern Final on Nov. 11.

PICK

Writers: 100% Toronto

Fans: 98% Toronto