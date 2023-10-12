CFL.ca Game Notes: Lewis approaching career milestone

TORONTO — There are three weeks left in the regular season which means the playoff picture is almost set. Only one spot remains and will be on the line on Friday between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders.

That doesn’t mean that teams don’t have a lot to play for in the other three matchups, starting on Friday when the BC Lions travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats. BC still has a shot at winning the West Division and it starts with beating a Hamilton squad that has won five of its last seven games and suddenly has plenty of options at quarterback with the return of Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz from injury. Both quarterbacks split time as the Tabbies beat the Roughriders in Week 18, while the Leos are coming off an overtime loss to the Bombers that makes the task of overcoming Winnipeg on the standings a difficult one.

Later on Friday the Riders visit the Stamps in a win-and-in situation for Saskatchewan. Losers of five straight games, the Green and White can’t afford to let Calgary get within two points while also claiming the tie breaker. Quarterback Jake Dolegala gets the start for the visitors while running back Jamal Morrow is coming off his best game of the season with 146 yards from scrimmage. The Stampeders are coming off a bye and are also on a losing streak, dropping their previous three contests. They’ll be without wide receiver Reggie Begelton with a chest injury.

Saturday’s doubleheader begins with a red-hot Montreal Alouettes trying to secure a home playoff date against an Edmonton Elks team looking to finish strong and build upon a better second-half of the season. The Als defence has been finding ways to add points to the board over the past three weeks to complement an efficient offence led by quarterback Cody Fajardo and an emerging wide receiver group with Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack. Elks’ veteran receiver Eugene Lewis needs only 28 yards to reach 5,000 career yards.

The final game of the week has the Ottawa REDBLACKS with the tough mission of going into Toronto to face the Argonauts. Ottawa’s coming off a loss on Thanksgiving that eliminated the team from playoff contention and now faces an opponent that has already secured their spot in the Eastern Finals. It’s a battle between two quarterbacks that lead the league in rushing touchdowns, with Dustin Crum (nine) and Chad Kelly (eight) combining for 17 total majors on the ground. Crum was replaced by Nick Arbuckle in the loss to Montreal as the team looks towards the future. Who will come out on top in Week 19?

Buy Week 19 Tickets

» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Hamilton

» Friday, 9:30 p.m ET: Saskatchewan at Calgary

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Montreal at Edmonton

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Toronto

THREE TO GO

​(Team | Remaining opponents | Combined record)

West Division

Winnipeg (12-4) | Bye, EDM, @CGY | 8-23 (.258)

BC (11-5) | @HAM, CGY, Bye | 12-19 (.387)

Saskatchewan (6-10) | @CGY, TOR, Bye | 17-13 (.567)

Calgary (4-11) | SSK, @BC, WPG | 29-19 (.604)

Edmonton (4-12) | MTL, @WPG, Bye | 21-11 (.656)

​

East Division

Toronto (13-2) | OTT, @SSK, @OTT | 14-34 (.292)

Montreal (9-7) | @EDM, Bye, HAM | 12-20 (.375)

Hamilton (8-8) | BC, Bye, @MTL | 20-12 (.625)

Ottawa (4-12) | @TOR, Bye, TOR | 26-4 (.867)

Week 19 Playoff Scenarios

SHOWDOWN IN CALGARY

McMahon Stadium will host a marquee matchup in Week 19 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Calgary Stampeders. Currently, both teams have control of their destiny.

A Roughriders win secures a playoff spot. A Stampeders win would give them the season series which could be a pivotal tiebreaker and pull them level at 11 losses.

Dickenson Bowl: Dave leads the series with a 7-2 record versus Craig as head coach.

In the two meetings this season, there were seven lead changes with each game being decided in the final three minutes and a margin no greater than three points. Both games were won by road teams including an overtime game.

In the event of a tie, Saskatchewan would hold the tie-breaker by a single point.

Jake Maier has a 3-1 record versus the Roughriders as a starter.

In the last seven meetings in Calgary, Saskatchewan holds the edge 4-3

Since 2010, the Roughriders won a season series against the Stampeders only once in 2018.

Stats from the first two meetings this season: Jamal Morrow registered 245 yards from scrimmage Tevin Jones made eight receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns Micah Awe racked up 19 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles Maier has passed for 603 yards with three touchdown passes and four interceptions



MILLENIUM MARK

Groundwork:

Brady Oliveira (1,426), James Butler (1,049), and Kevin Brown (1,032) have reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season.

Looking to join the trio; AJ Ouellette (959) needs 41 more yards and Devonte Williams (827) needs 173 yards to join the club.

Since 2011, there have only been two seasons with four or more 1,000-yard rushers (2012 and 2019)

Butler became the first Ticats running back to record a 1,000-yard rushing season since 2010 when DeAndra’ Cobb (1,173) did so.

Up for grabs:

QUICK SLANTS: