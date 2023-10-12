CFL.ca Game Notes: Lewis approaching career milestone

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca
TORONTO — There are three weeks left in the regular season which means the playoff picture is almost set. Only one spot remains and will be on the line on Friday between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders.
That doesn’t mean that teams don’t have a lot to play for in the other three matchups, starting on Friday when the BC Lions travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats. BC still has a shot at winning the West Division and it starts with beating a Hamilton squad that has won five of its last seven games and suddenly has plenty of options at quarterback with the return of Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz from injury. Both quarterbacks split time as the Tabbies beat the Roughriders in Week 18, while the Leos are coming off an overtime loss to the Bombers that makes the task of overcoming Winnipeg on the standings a difficult one.
Later on Friday the Riders visit the Stamps in a win-and-in situation for Saskatchewan. Losers of five straight games, the Green and White can’t afford to let Calgary get within two points while also claiming the tie breaker. Quarterback Jake Dolegala gets the start for the visitors while running back Jamal Morrow is coming off his best game of the season with 146 yards from scrimmage. The Stampeders are coming off a bye and are also on a losing streak, dropping their previous three contests. They’ll be without wide receiver Reggie Begelton with a chest injury.
Saturday’s doubleheader begins with a red-hot Montreal Alouettes trying to secure a home playoff date against an Edmonton Elks team looking to finish strong and build upon a better second-half of the season. The Als defence has been finding ways to add points to the board over the past three weeks to complement an efficient offence led by quarterback Cody Fajardo and an emerging wide receiver group with Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack. Elks’ veteran receiver Eugene Lewis needs only 28 yards to reach 5,000 career yards.
The final game of the week has the Ottawa REDBLACKS with the tough mission of going into Toronto to face the Argonauts. Ottawa’s coming off a loss on Thanksgiving that eliminated the team from playoff contention and now faces an opponent that has already secured their spot in the Eastern Finals. It’s a battle between two quarterbacks that lead the league in rushing touchdowns, with Dustin Crum (nine) and Chad Kelly (eight) combining for 17 total majors on the ground. Crum was replaced by Nick Arbuckle in the loss to Montreal as the team looks towards the future. Who will come out on top in Week 19?
THREE TO GO
(Team | Remaining opponents | Combined record)
West Division
- Winnipeg (12-4) | Bye, EDM, @CGY | 8-23 (.258)
- BC (11-5) | @HAM, CGY, Bye | 12-19 (.387)
- Saskatchewan (6-10) | @CGY, TOR, Bye | 17-13 (.567)
- Calgary (4-11) | SSK, @BC, WPG | 29-19 (.604)
- Edmonton (4-12) | MTL, @WPG, Bye | 21-11 (.656)
East Division
- Toronto (13-2) | OTT, @SSK, @OTT | 14-34 (.292)
- Montreal (9-7) | @EDM, Bye, HAM | 12-20 (.375)
- Hamilton (8-8) | BC, Bye, @MTL | 20-12 (.625)
- Ottawa (4-12) | @TOR, Bye, TOR | 26-4 (.867)
SHOWDOWN IN CALGARY
- McMahon Stadium will host a marquee matchup in Week 19 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Calgary Stampeders. Currently, both teams have control of their destiny.
- A Roughriders win secures a playoff spot. A Stampeders win would give them the season series which could be a pivotal tiebreaker and pull them level at 11 losses.
- Dickenson Bowl: Dave leads the series with a 7-2 record versus Craig as head coach.
- In the two meetings this season, there were seven lead changes with each game being decided in the final three minutes and a margin no greater than three points. Both games were won by road teams including an overtime game.
- In the event of a tie, Saskatchewan would hold the tie-breaker by a single point.
- Jake Maier has a 3-1 record versus the Roughriders as a starter.
- In the last seven meetings in Calgary, Saskatchewan holds the edge 4-3
- Since 2010, the Roughriders won a season series against the Stampeders only once in 2018.
- Stats from the first two meetings this season:
- Jamal Morrow registered 245 yards from scrimmage
- Tevin Jones made eight receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns
- Micah Awe racked up 19 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles
- Maier has passed for 603 yards with three touchdown passes and four interceptions
MILLENIUM MARK
Groundwork:
- Brady Oliveira (1,426), James Butler (1,049), and Kevin Brown (1,032) have reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season.
- Looking to join the trio; AJ Ouellette (959) needs 41 more yards and Devonte Williams (827) needs 173 yards to join the club.
- Since 2011, there have only been two seasons with four or more 1,000-yard rushers (2012 and 2019)
- Butler became the first Ticats running back to record a 1,000-yard rushing season since 2010 when DeAndra’ Cobb (1,173) did so.
Up for grabs:
- Dalton Schoen (1,222), Tim White (1,157), Keon Hatcher (1,134), Austin Mack (1,097), Alexander Hollins (1,072) and Reggie Begelton (1,053) have reached the 1,000 receiving yards mark
- Up next; Nic Demski (on bye this week, 979), Samuel Emilus (903) Tevin Jones (882) and Shawn Bane Jr. (865)
- Last season saw 10 receivers reach the 1000-yard mark.
QUICK SLANTS:
- In the two interdivisional games last week, both East teams won bringing the season series against West teams to 17-12. With only three more interdivisional games, the East won the series for the first time since 2015 and the second time since 2004.
- Last week’s games averaged a duration of 2:45, among those games was a 2:37 game (Ottawa/Montreal)
- Winnipeg’s late 10-point comeback victory last week marked the 12th time this season a team was able to win when trailing 10+ points.
- In Week 18 kickers made 18 of 21 (86 per cent) field goal tries after three weeks at an average of just 76 per cent.
- Calgary is coming off its third bye week of the season. Teams are 13-5 on a week’s rest.
- Zach Collaros (28,474) has passed Kerry Joseph (28,097) and moved into the top 20 in all-time passing. Collaros is third among active quarterbacks following Bo Levi Mitchell (33,384) and Trevor Harris (29,884).
- BC’s Mathieu Betts registered a sack last week to reach 16 on the season. With one more, he will tie the record for a National set by Brent Johnson in 2005.
- Vernon Adams Jr. has passed for 300+ yards in seven of his previous eight games. He leads the league with 10 overall.
- Jake Ceresna has four sacks and 12 tackles in his last three games.
- Bo Levi Mitchell returned from injury to pick up his 92nd career win. He ranks 12th on the all-time wins list and is two victories shy of Doug Flutie for 11th.
- In his last two games, Tim White has six receptions for 225 yards (37.5 yards per catch). White’s teammate, James Butler has 286 yards from scrimmage in the last two games.
- Eugene Lewis (4,972) needs 28 receiving yards to reach 5,000 in his career.
- Shawn Lemon became the 13th player to reach 100 career sacks. His next sack will tie him with Odell Willis (101) for 12th on the all-time list.
- Elks linebacker Adam Konar and Riders offensive lineman Evan Johnson will play their 100th game this week. Johnson’s teammate, Philip Blake played in his 100th game last week against Hamilton.
- Among the top-15 rushers in the league this season, five are quarterbacks – two of them have 500+ yards (Dustin Crum 655, Tre Ford 561).
- Jason Maas returns to Edmonton for the first time as head coach of the Alouettes. Maas as an Edmonton quarterback made 37 starts for going 20-17.
- Montreal has won its last two visits to Edmonton after a six-game losing streak.
- The next victory for the Ticats will be Orlondo Steinauer’s 40th as head coach.